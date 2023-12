Western wrestlers cruise to two road dual wins Thursday

December 8, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

After not competing since November 18, the Western Mustangs wrestling team hit the mat Thursday in two dual matches in Sterling, Colorado, against Northeastern Junior College and Cloud County Community College. Western dominated both duals, winning 50-0 over Cloud County and 47-3 over Northeastern.

Next Saturday, Western will travel to Mead, Colorado, for a dual match against Northwest Texas Tech.

Western results vs. Northeastern Junior College

125 pounds – Isiah Rubio won by fall

133 pounds – Cody Phelps won by forfeit

141 pounds – River Wardle won by fall

149 pounds – Conway Christensen won by technical fall

157 pounds – Tristian Stafford won by fall

165 pounds – Jayden Luttrell won by major decision

174 pounds – Will Harmon won by major decision

184 pounds – Darion Johnson won by technical fall

197 pounds – DJ Cohen won by technical fall

285 pounds – Matthew Boone lost by decision

Western results vs. Cloud County Community Junior College

125 pounds – Bridger Ricks won by decision

133 pounds – Cody Phelps won by forfeit

141 pounds – River Wardle won by major decision

149 pounds – Conway Christensen won by forfeit

157 pounds – Colton Erickson won by fall

165 pounds – Jayden Luttrell won by major decision

174 pounds – Will Harmon won by major decision

184 pounds – Darion Johnson won by technical fall

197 pounds – DJ Cohen won by forfeit

285 pounds – Dmarion Lopez won by fall