Western wrestlers finish third at Coaches Dual tournament in Oklahoma

January 13, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Saturday was a day of highs and lows for the Western Mustangs wrestling team at the NJCAA Coaches Duals in Miami, Oklahoma. After going undefeated in Friday’s three pool matches, the Mustangs moved on to today’s championship brackets.

Things started well for Western, rated #1 in the latest NJCAA polls, defeating #13 Carl Allbert State of Oklahoma 47-4 in the Championship Quarterfinals. But the Mustangs suffered a close defeat in the semi-finals, 24-22, to #4 rated Clackamas Community College of Oregon. Western wrapped up a third-place team finish, defeating #11 ranked Labette Community College of Kansas 30-10.

Western 47 – Carl Albert State 47-4

125 – Sefton Douglass (Western Wyoming College) over RJ Jones (Carl Albert State) Fall 4:35

Clackamas Community College 24 – Western 22

125 – Ane`e Vigil (Clackamas Community College) over Sefton Douglass (Western Wyoming College) Dec 7-5

Western 30 – Labette Community College 10