Western wrestlers score shutout road dual win

November 9, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

The Western wrestling team won a road dual match Wednesday night, 46-0, over Snow College in Richfield, Utah. The nation’s top-rated junior college team dominated, with Mustangs wrestlers winning every match by wide margins, including three via pin.

Individual Mustangs results:

125 Pounds – Sefton Douglas – Pin

133 Pounds – Cody Phelps 21-5

141 Pounds – River Wardle – Pin

149 Pounds – Chris Lopez 15-6



157 Pounds Tristin Stafford 14-1

165 Pouonds Jayden Luttrell 8-0

174 Pounds – Will Harmon 12-1

184 Pounds – Darion Johnson 11-3

197 Pounds -Wesley Reeves – Pin

285 Pounds – Payton Calico 13-5

Up Next

Western will have a home dual match on Saturday against Northwest College at 5 p.m., Rushmore Gym.