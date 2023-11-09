Western wrestlers score shutout road dual win

November 9, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff
The Western wrestling team won a road dual match Wednesday night, 46-0, over Snow College in Richfield, Utah. The nation’s top-rated junior college team dominated, with Mustangs wrestlers winning every match by wide margins, including three via pin.
Individual Mustangs results:
125 Pounds – Sefton Douglas – Pin
133 Pounds – Cody Phelps 21-5
141 Pounds – River Wardle – Pin
149 Pounds – Chris Lopez 15-6
157 Pounds Tristin Stafford 14-1
165 Pouonds Jayden Luttrell 8-0
174 Pounds – Will Harmon 12-1
184 Pounds – Darion Johnson 11-3
197 Pounds -Wesley Reeves – Pin
285 Pounds – Payton Calico 13-5
Up Next
Western will have a home dual match on Saturday against Northwest College at 5 p.m., Rushmore Gym.