Western wrestling team retains #1 national ranking

Wyo4News photo

February 10, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

As the end of the regular season draws near, the defending NJCAA national champion Western Mustangs are again on top of the latest wrestling team rankings. In addition, nine Mustangs were listed in the top ten individual weight class rankings released on Friday, February 9.

Western, 15-3 in duals this season, competes in Glendale, Arizona today. The Plains District Championships will take place on Saturday, February 17, with the NJCAA National Championships in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on March 1 and 2, 2024.

Western is ranked number one in the team poll, followed by Clackamas Community College (Oregon), Pratt Community College (Kansas), Iowa Western, and North Idaho.

Individual Mustangs in the NJCAA Top 10 rankings:

125 Pounds: Bridger Ricks #2

133 Pounds: Cody Phelps #3

141 Pounds: River Wardle #6

157 Pounds: Chris Lopez #8

165 Pounds: Jayden Luttrell #3

174 Pounds: Will Harmon #9

184 Pounds: Darion Johnson #1

197 Pounds: Wesley Reeves #2

HWT: Dmarion Lopex #2