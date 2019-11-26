Western Wyoming Beverage ‘Cans For Cans’ food drive on December 5

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 26, 2019) – Western Wyoming Beverage has announced their Third Annual “Cans for Cans” Canned Food Drive will again take place at Smith’s Food and Drug in Rock Springs and Green River.

The December 5 event hours will be 4 p.m to 7 p.m. at both Smith’s location. Western Wyoming Beverage employees will be outside of Smith’s exchanging complimentary cans of Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Bubly Sparkling Water or Aquavista Bottled Water for food, health, hygiene, and monetary donations for the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies. The event will coincide with collection events at Smith’s locations in Evanston and Jackson. Each community will be competing for a traveling trophy.

“Cans for Cans is a fun way we can get people together for a good cause and say thank you to everyone who helps donate, by rewarding each donation with a complimentary can of their favorite WWB Beverage”, commented Kaylin Pecolar,Westerb Wyoming Beverages Director of Sales – Soda and Non-Alcoholic Products.

The Cans for Cans canned food drive will take place prior to Western Wyoming Beverages annual ‘Pepsi’s Packing Out Hunger’ event in which WWB employees aim to pack 50,000 meals for the Sweetwater County Food Bank, Lord’s Storehouse, Jackson Cupboard and Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies. The Packing Out Hunger event will take place on Saturday, December 7th in Downtown Rock Springs.