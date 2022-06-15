Western Wyoming Beverages announces new partnership with the Muley Fanatic Foundation

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Western Wyoming Beverages (WWB) is proud to announce Busch Light as the official beer of the Muley Fanatic Foundation (MFF).

Busch Light represents the MFF’s mission to ensure the conservation of Mule Deer and their habitat and to further the sport of hunting and sound wildlife management.

“The mission and purpose of Busch Light and the MFF pair as perfectly as an ice-cold beer and fresh mountain air,” said Zach Guier, vice president of operations for WWB. “We are excited to leverage this national brand and its commitment to conserving wild places and the outdoor lifestyles we all value in Wyoming to support the valuable work that Josh Coursey and his team are doing day in and day out at MFF.”

As the official beer of the MFF, Busch Light will help raise awareness and funds for the foundation through a multi-phased approach. This approach includes signage and support material promoting the foundation throughout southwest Wyoming to drive awareness.

WWB and Anheuser-Busch will also donate $1.00 for every 30-pack of Busch Light sold in southwest Wyoming during the month of October to the MFF. In addition, the foundation will host several value-added fundraising games and activities at their banquets in southwest Wyoming where attendees can participate in exclusive Busch Light activations and programs.

“We are excited to partner with WWB to announce Busch Light as the Official Beer of MFF,” said Coursey, president and CEO of the MFF.

“Anheuser-Busch has been a long-standing supporter of conservation and the Busch brand is a favorite among outdoor enthusiasts. This commitment by WWB showcases their commitment to conservation and we look forward to working together to promote responsible stewardship for the furthering of the MFF mission.”