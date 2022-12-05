Western Wyoming Beverages ‘Cans for Cans’ food drive tomorrow

Wyo4news photo

Carly Eversole, [email protected]

Sweetwater County – After word spread about their annual corporate Pack Out hunger event, Western Wyoming Beverage (WWB) started receiving inquiries on how area citizens could also help local holiday food drive efforts. Thus was born Pepsi’s Cans for Cans food drive.

Rock Springs and Green River will host their annual Cans for Can events on Tuesday, December 6th, from 4-7 pm at each Smith’s Food and Drug location. The cities of Jackson and Evanston will also hold collections at Smith’s on the same day. Shoppers who donate a canned food item(s) are rewarded with a can of their favorite Pepsi product. If donors are unable to make in-person canned food donations, dropoff bins are available prior to the event.

WWB CEO Sean Valentine stated, “Smith’s grocery stores were chosen as the drop-off location because they are a common location in all of the participating communities.” Local Smith’s in Pinedale, Kemmerer, and Big Piney have already held their events, accumulating around 1500 food items between them.

In years past, the Cans for Cans food drive has resulted in over 3,000 food items donated at locations in larger communities. All food items donated are delivered to local food banks and the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies.

According to a press release by WWB, each community competes to win the coveted Cans for Cans trophy, which is awarded to the store that collects the most canned food items each year.