The Cans for Cans Food Drive was a huge success!

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

December 22, 2023 — Western Wyoming Beverage’s “Cans for Cans” has a record-setting year in 2023, resulting in a grand total of 14,041 items and $1,571, surpassing last year’s record-breaking year of 13,786 items and $1,006. All items received will be donated to our local food banks and The Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies!

Quenching thirst and fighting hunger, Western Wyoming Beverages’ sixth annual Cans for Cans event was held on Tuesday, December 19th, and Thursday, December 21st. Employees of Western Wyoming Beverages were outside of participating stores in Rock Springs, Green River, Kemmerer, Big Piney, Pinedale, Evanston, and Jackson, collecting food, health, hygiene, and monetary donations for local area food banks and the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies. The event, named ‘Cans for Cans,’ rewards those who donate with a complimentary can of Pepsi or their favorite Pepsi product on their way out of the store.

“I’m immensely proud to have participated in all six years of our annual ‘Cans for Cans’ initiative, committed to quenching thirst and fighting hunger across Western Wyoming. Each year, I’m genuinely astonished by the incredible generosity of our community. Beyond simply providing sustenance for those in need, this event generates moments of refreshing joy for everyone involved. It’s a powerful testament to the impact of unity, highlighting that when we work together, we deliver more than just cans of food and soda – we deliver hope. Join us and contribute to making this season a little brighter for our neighbors in need.” – Zach Guier, Vice President, Western Wyoming Beverages

Wyo4News and WyoRadio were at the Walmart Rock Springs location in the WYORADIO KRUSER!

Cans for Cans pits local grocery stores against each other in a friendly competition to see who can donate the most items to our local food banks. The newcomer, Walmart Rock Springs, won the event this year with 4,849 “points.”

Walmart Rock Springs – 4,849 points – NEWCOMER & Cans for Cans TROPHY WINNER!! Smith’s Green River – 2,869 points Smith’s Rock Springs – 1,900 points Smith’s Evanston – 1,381 points Walmart Evanston – 1,331 points – NEWCOMER! Burney’s Big Piney – 1,000 points Ridley’s Pinedale – 910 points Ridley’s Kemmerer – 487 points Smith’s Jackson – 285 points

Western Wyoming Beverages employees, with the help of staff from TRN Media, Wyo4News/WyoRadio, My Local Radio Evanston, and Jackson Hole Radio, donated over 185 volunteer hours to the event.

“The unyielding spirit of solidarity in our Western Wyoming community is a constant source of inspiration. The ‘Cans for Cans’ initiative has been gaining remarkable momentum annually, a testament to our community’s commitment to supporting those in need. This year marks a significant expansion, with Walmart in Rock Springs and Evanston participating alongside Ridley’s in Kemmerer and Pinedale, and Burney’s in Big Piney, which joined last year. This growth has transformed ‘Cans for Cans’ into a significant regional food drive, serving the broader Western Wyoming area. We’re very proud to be a small part of this incredibly giving community While we create a friendly competition to which store can collect the most items, in the end, our community won, Western Wyoming won.” – Sean Valentine, Western Wyoming Beverages

In Wyoming, 61,200 people don’t know where their next meal will come from, 16,100 of them being children. That’s 1-in-9 people and 1-in-8 children in Wyoming that struggle with food insecurity. People facing hunger in Wyoming are estimated to report needing a combined $37,813,000 more per year to meet their food needs. In Wyoming, 48.7% of households receiving SNAP (formerly Food Stamps) benefits in 2022 have children (Feeding America, feedingamerica.org).

Cans for Cans is part of Western Wyoming Beverages’ three-part initiative to fight food insecurity in Western Wyoming. On January 20th, employees from Western Wyoming Beverages, their families, and several community members will get together to pack over 50,000 meals during the annual Pepsi’s Packing Out Hunger event at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs. In addition to Cans for Cans and Packing Out Hunger, Western Wyoming Beverage launched its School Lunch Payoff program to help pay off school lunch debt for students in need in Western Wyoming and give those wishing to make a monetary contribution a way to donate online. Donations for Western Wyoming Beverages’ School Lunch Payoff program are being accepted online at https://westernwyomingbeverages.betterworld.org/campaigns/SchoolLunchPayoff.

Western Wyoming Beverages is the distributor of Pepsi, Budweiser, and many other beverage products in Southwest Wyoming. The company has been locally owned and operated for over 50 years.