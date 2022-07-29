Western Wyoming Beverages encourages attendees to ‘Decide to Ride’ at Wyoming’s Big Show

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — To encourage attendees to celebrate responsibly, Western Wyoming Beverages is partnering with Anheuser-Busch, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), the Sweetwater County Events Complex, Uber, and Sweetwater County taxi companies to encourage consumers to ‘Decide to Ride’ and not drink and drive when heading home from Wyoming’s Big Show this year.

In a first-of-its-kind partnership, Western Wyoming Beverages will host a “Decide to Ride’ tent next to the ID check stand at Wyoming’s Big Show each night. At the tent, fairgoers will have the opportunity to pledge to not drive drunk. In exchange for their pledge, participants will be given a small gift as a thank you for helping to keep our roads safe.

Western Wyoming Beverages encourages consumers and fairgoers to make a plan before heading out to Wyoming’s Big Show this year and ‘Deciding to Ride’ if they plan to drink. Plans to not drink and drive can include designating a sober driver or planning to have safe and sober pick-up from Wyoming’s Big Show. As Benjamin Franklin said, “Failing to plan is planning to fail”.

In the event fair goers’ ‘Plan A’ falls through, Western Wyoming Beverages will be providing free rides home from area taxi companies and Uber as a ‘Plan B’. As taxi and Uber services in Sweetwater County are very limited, Western Wyoming Beverages reminds consumers this should only be a ‘Plan B’. Individuals needing a ride home will be able to pick up a voucher at the Decide to Ride tent and then call one of the participating taxi companies or use the Uber app to schedule their ride. Participating taxi companies include Quick Response Taxi, AAA Taxi LLC, and Bee There Taxi.

Wyoming’s Big Show is one of Southwest Wyoming’s largest events each year. The weeklong event features 5 nights of concerts, daily entertainment, vendor booths, and exhibits. Wyoming’s Big Show will be held from July 30-August 6, 2022 at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs.

Western Wyoming Beverages and the Sweetwater Events Complex are committed to making sure that Wyoming’s Big Show can be safe and enjoyable for all.