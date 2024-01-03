Western Wyoming Beverages launches second Annual Pepsi’s School Lunch Payoff

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

January 3, 2023 — In conjunction with its Cans for Cans Food Drive and Pepsi’s Packing Out Hunger events held annually, Western Wyoming Beverages is excited to continue its School Lunch Payoff program aimed at fighting food insecurity in Western Wyoming schools. The objective of the fund drive is to pay off the school lunch debt of students in need in Western Wyoming.

In Wyoming, 1-in-8 children struggle with food insecurity. During the COVID-19 pandemic the USDA created a program to fund school lunches for all students across the country. Unfortunately, those programs expired in June of 2022, creating a tremendous financial burden for families in our community struggling. Although there continues to be a “Free and Reduced” lunch program for families that qualify, those programs simply are not enough for some families. Last year the fund drive raised over $3,800 to help pay-off student lunch debt. “Pepsi’s School Lunch Payoff” fund drive will take place from January 1-31st. This year, Western Wyoming Beverages has pledged to donate $0.25 for every case of 12-pack or 24-pack Pepsi sold during the month of January to the program.

“I’m excited that Pepsi’s School Lunch Payoff is back for a 2nd year and hoping we can increase the number of meals we can help pay for. Having kids within the school district of Sweetwater County School District #1, I’ve seen firsthand the struggles that some of these students have on a day-to-day basis, and wondering how to pay for their lunches should not be one of them. While individually we might not have the means to cover the entire school lunch debt for an entire district, together, with small contributions, we can make a substantial impact in support of the young minds in our community.” stated Amber Muir, Western Wyoming Beverages, Soda and Key Accounts Manager

The average school lunch debt for students in need is about $15. Therefore, WWB is encouraging monetary donations of $15 for one student to start the calendar year debt free, or $24 to start the new year with a positive balance. While these amounts are encouraged, any donation is greatly appreciated and helps support students in our community.

To donate, please visit: https://westernwyomingbeverages.betterworld.org/campaigns/SchoolLunchPayoff

For more information regarding food insecurities in Wyoming, visit the Wyoming Hunger Initiative website here.