Western Wyoming Beverages Pack Out Hunger event taking place tomorrow

Rock Springs, Wyoming – Western Wyoming Beverage (WWB) will be kicking off their season of giving, with its first event being Pepsi’s Pack Out Hunger. Since 2017 Western Wyoming Beverage employees and families, along with some community members, have gathered together at the Sweetwater County Events Complex to pack meals for donation to The Food Bank of the Rockies. The event will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday morning, with Wyo4news/WyoRadio posting Facebook videos of the assembly line process in which meals are packed.

Members of the community at the event assisting with the packing efforts will include Sweetwater County Sheriff John Grossnickle and newly elected Sweetwater County Commissioner Island Richards.

WWB partners with a company from Ohio called the Pack Shack, where they receive the ingredients and materials to pack the meals. Along with the ingredients to make the meals, the organization also sends volunteers to help orchestrate the event.

Previously the amount of volunteers has been between 150-200 people, but this year CEO of WWB Sean Valentine said, “There will be over 200 volunteers at this year’s event.”

“Every year, the goal is to pack 50,000 meals,” Valentine continued. “Every year, there is always some extra supplies, so it ends up being more like 51,000 meals….while the food is distributed out to the entire Sweetwater County area, this event only happens at the Rock Springs location.”

As mentioned earlier, this is the first event that Western Wyoming Beverages puts on to give back to the community around the holidays. Following this event will be the Cans for Cans Food Drive, which takes place at various locations around the region. This event allows more people to donate canned goods that will go to local food banks. In addition, this year, there will be an added event in which the community can make monetary donations to help pay off student lunch debt within SWSD #1. More information on these events will be posted next week.