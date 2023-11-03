Western Wyoming boys basketball host two-day tournament this week

Western Head Coach Steven Soza

November 2, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

The Western Wyoming Mustangs will host the two-day Western Wyoming invite this week to start their 2023 season. These games will be played on Friday and Saturday.

Head Coach Steven Soza will begin his sixth season and looks to look past last year and get back to previous years and have a successful season. The Mustangs will return this season with four players, and Coach Soza hopes that these players can help with the transition process for the new additions to the team. The difficulty as a coach of a junior college is the ultimate goal is to help the players succeed and move on to the next level of college play, thus increasing the chance for turnover in players.

The Mustangs will host Northeastern Junior College on Friday with a tip-off of 7 p.m. and on Saturday the Mustangs will play against Utah State University-Eastern with a tip-off scheduled for 2 p.m. Coach Soza feels that these games will help him see where the team is to begin the season and will give a great starting point for the team. Coach Soza’s goal is to get back to having a winning season and be successful.

Come out and support your Mustangs as they begin their 2023 season. There are also season calendars available for purchase that show the schedule for the season and will help with the costs of the season.