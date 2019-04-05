Western Wyoming Community College Announces A New President

After a six-month long national search process, the Board is pleased to announce they are completing contract negotiations and expect to have a signed contract for official acceptance next week at the April Board meeting. At that meeting they will officially appoint Dr. Kimberly Dale of Scottsbluff, NE, as the next President of Western Wyoming Community College.

Advertisement

From a pool of 54 applicants, Western’s Presidential Search Advisory Committee, composed of community members and current and past college personnel, narrowed the applicants down to 10 candidates and recommended to the Board of Trustees for further consideration. The Board then narrowed the list to six individuals with whom they conducted teleconference interviews. They then selected three individuals, who were invited to the Western campus and community for meet-and-greet interviews with community members and interested faculty, staff, and students.

In a difficult but comprehensive review, assisted by the Association of Community College Trustees, the Board found that Dr. Kimberly Dale would be the best choice to lead the college, and the college community, into the future.

Dr. Kimberly Kuster Dale is currently Executive Vice President of Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff, NE. She previously served as Dean of Instruction at Front Range Community College, Larimer (Fort Collins) and Westminster, CO campuses. Dr. Dale earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Leadership and Human Resource Studies at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, CO; a Master of Science in Management and Organization at the University of Colorado in Denver, CO; and a Bachelor of Science in Business Education at Metropolitan State College in Denver, CO. Dr. Dale has 15 years of increasing experience in progressive multi-campus leadership, and has served as a faculty member at Arapahoe Community College in Littleton, CO.

Advertisement

“I wish to thank all members of the President Search Advisory Committee, and all campus personnel, who helped the Board bring this search to a successful conclusion,” states Board President George Eckman. “I hope all will join me in welcoming Dr. Dale to our college on July 1st, and will join with me in assisting and guiding her in her understanding of our college and its mission for the future.”

For more information, please contact Kandy Frink, Executive Assistant to the President/Board of Trustees by emailing [email protected] or by calling 307-382-1602.