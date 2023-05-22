Western Wyoming Community College Honor Rolls for Spring 2023

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Western Wyoming Community College has announced its Presidents, Dean, and Part-Time Honor Rolls for their Spring 2023 academic semester.

President’s Honor Roll

Lowell Lucy Rock Springs WY Maynard Cade Rock Springs WY McDermott Wyatt Thermopolis WY Mei Andy Rock Springs WY Moody Chase Rock Springs WY Nations Dashaela Rock Springs WY Neff Marlene Green River WY Nelson Ethan Afton WY Levengood Paizley Kemmerer WY Ricks Bridger Perry UT Runnion Aiden Kemmerer WY Salas Isabell Green River WY Schulthess Kathryn Kemmerer WY Searle Spencer Rawlins WY Seitz Alexander Mountain View WY Shereda Jaron Green River WY Sherwin Gregory Green River WY Sikora Kaley Franktown CO Starner Jerry Rock Springs WY Stewart Tara Rock Springs WY Tanaka Hana Fukuoka Thomas Alexis Evanston WY Thomson Catherine Pinedale WY Thornton Leiana Kahului HI Tomich Jason Rock Springs WY Tomich Stan Rock Springs WY Turner Allyson Rock Springs WY Villarreal Juan Point of Rocks WY Weaver Kenisten Roosevelt UT Wilcox Ava Providence UT Witte Samuel Green River WY Woodruff Tony Rock Springs WY Anderson Ian Rock Springs WY Anderson Oliver Rock Springs WY Anderson Sara Grace ID Archuletta Shenan Rock Springs WY Asper Erral Rock Springs WY Barton-Stewart Rebecca Rock Springs WY Bell Nikaila South Weber UT Bertagnolli Victoria Rock Springs WY Bindl Brooke Fort Bridger WY Birch Ashelynn Green River WY Bitters Alexander Rock Springs WY Bradley Meghan Rock Springs WY Brown Lindsey Rock Springs WY Adkison Eilana Reliance WY Nichik Peter Rock Springs WY Niemoth Celeste Rock Springs WY Olsen Brian Rock Springs WY Ortiz Aaron Kemmerer WY Parker Marlan Green River WY Prettyman Summer Rock Springs WY Razo Itzayana Evanston WY Revelli Haley Rock Springs WY Reynolds Forbes Green River WY Busby Kaleb Rock Springs WY Cecil Tricia Rock Springs WY Cheney Savannah Rock Springs WY Clawson Parker Rock Springs WY Click Kaleb Rock Springs WY Cloward Hayley Green River WY Corsi Kortni Afton WY Coy Ethan Kimberly ID Cozad Rikki Rock Springs WY Crawford Felicia Green River WY Davidson Sara Rock Springs WY Davis James Green River WY Davis Grace Pinedale WY Doxey Abigail Hyde Park UT Edman Claire Rock Springs WY Fernandez Zoe Rock Springs WY French Davan Rock Springs WY Froman Timothy Rock Springs WY Gilbertson Cory Lyman WY Goff Rachel Rock Springs WY Gomez Brittany Green River WY Gonzalez Orlando Rock Springs WY Granthem Emma Lehi UT Griffiths Jace Green River WY Hamblin Candy Evanston WY Harmon Casey Rock Springs WY Hautala Hailey Rock Springs WY Hautala Abby Rock Springs WY Hensley Karson Rock Springs WY Hess Barrick Rock Springs WY Howes Preston Afton WY Jacobsen Derek Rock Springs WY Jacobson Danyell Rock Springs WY Johnson Lachlan Afton WY Jurado Karla Rock Springs WY Kautzman Zoe Rock Springs WY Kelley Samantha Rock Springs WY Kelly Christian Kemmerer WY Kertz Morgan Lyman WY Lampert Ryan Rock Springs WY

Dean’s Honor Roll

Lott Anastasia Rock Springs WY Luck Kyle Green River WY Lupher Dane Mountain View WY Madsen Owen Afton WY Magana Cesar Green River WY Martinez Monica Rock Springs WY McPhee Edward Denver CO Mecham Kirill Grantsville UT Medina Adrian Rock Springs WY Mei Tony Rock Springs WY Merkley Abigail Farson WY Meyer Katrina Rock Springs WY Mignerey Kiera Rock Springs WY Miller Jayden Chinook MT Mitchell Devin Rock Springs WY Mitchelson Lain Rock Springs WY Moneyhun Alyx Rock Springs WY Montoya Savannah Rock Springs WY Murray Allison Rock Springs WY Nations Dillon Rock Springs WY Navarro Emily Green River WY Nelson Carla Rock Springs WY Riley Alexandra Rock Springs WY Riter Jesse Rock Springs WY Ritter Brittany Kemmerer WY Roberts Kelli Boulder WY Robles Enrique Rock Springs WY Rock Michael Lyman WY Roice Dalen Rock Springs WY Roper Estephania Green River WY Ross Kelly Rock Springs WY Sanchez Caden Green River WY Sandoval Christopher Rock Springs WY Sant Joseph Rock Springs WY Seppie Tasha Rock Springs WY Shaklee Cadon Rock Springs WY Shuler Rachel Rock Springs WY Skinner Sierra Rawlins WY Sleight Valerie Rock Springs WY Smith Jacob Eden WY Smith Zackery Rock Springs WY Smith Maggie Rock Springs WY Smoot Christian North Salt Lake UT Solano Lorenzo Rock Springs WY Spicer Jeran Rock Springs WY Spicer Mia Rock Springs WY Stephens Haily Lonetree WY Swasey Levi Green River WY Torres Kaitlinn Evanston WY Tucker Dayisha Green River WY Tuttle Austyn Rawlins WY Vasquez Brandy Rock Springs WY Vitanza Angelina Pinedale WY Wales Trista Rock Springs WY Walton Colter Evanston WY Ware Trenton Rock Springs WY Weber Nicole Rock Springs WY White Brookelynn Cheyenne WY Williams Brian Lyman WY Williams Heather Green River WY Williams Emmalee Rock Springs WY Winkler Aubrie Fort Bridger WY Wood Blake Kemmerer WY Yaezenko Lindsey Rock Springs WY Yenney Mason Rock Springs WY Yoak Madison Green River WY Zazueta Alexa Evanston WY Zuck Laci Rock Springs WY Aguilar Crystal Rock Springs WY Alldredge Cadence Rock Springs WY Alldredge Saige Rock Springs WY Allen Jean Rawlins WY Alvarado Osvaldo Rock Springs WY Anderson Wyatt Lyman WY Anderson Raegan Lyman WY Andrews Holden Gunnison CO Archibald Emmie Green River WY Atkinson Timothy Rock Springs WY Aullman Kyler Afton WY Bae Benjamin Rock Springs WY Bailey Lillyn Liberty UT Barnes Emilee Green River WY Barnes Cole Rock Springs WY Bennion Kambria Grover WY Berg McKayla Lyman WY Blom Tamryn Casper WY Boahene Ignes Rock Springs WY Boice Kristina Rock Springs WY Botz Zoe Rock Springs WY Brandt-Laney Cameron Rock Springs WY Brewer Denise Rawlins WY Broom Esther Bountiful UT Brough Samantha Rock Springs WY Brown Lexus Afton WY Abram Aspen Rock Springs WY Nettik Molly Rock Springs WY Newcomb Andrew Denali Park AK Nibert Ashlyn Weatherford TX Nield Jayden Afton WY Nielsen Olivia Green River WY Obrien Guadalupe Rock Springs WY Oehler Stephanie Fort Bridger WY Olson Ryan Rock Springs WY Owens Morgan Green River WY Panzer Conner Rock Springs WY Parker John Rock Springs WY Payan David Rock Springs WY Pham Phuong Rock Springs WY Phelps Cody Pinedale WY Pizarro Jesus Rock Springs WY Pruden Grace Sandy UT Rall Enshawntae Rock Springs WY Randall Misty Rock Springs WY Reed Zander Farson WY Reyes Claudia Green River WY Burton Cindy Rock Springs WY Cain Jeremy Cedar City UT Cantlin Ethan Mountain View WY Cantlin Alysa Mountain View WY Cassel Kristina Rock Springs WY Christensen Cash Rock Springs WY Clark Larry Descanso CA Coburn Dylan Rock Springs WY Coburn Jax Marysvale UT Cohen Daniel Heber City UT Condos Trever Rock Springs WY Conover Bradyn Rock Springs WY Curtis Emma Rock Springs WY Curtis Madelynn Evanston WY Davenport Demetrius Rock Springs WY Davidson Rhett Rock Springs WY De la Torre Eduardo Rock Springs WY DeVree Lillie Rock Springs WY Denney Glenis Cody WY Diaz Andrew Rock Springs WY Douglass Sefton Lyman WY Eason Harlie Green River WY Eastman Kaden Green River WY Ellison Shane Rock Springs WY Emden Cassandra Rock Springs WY Erickson Colton Woods Cross UT Escobedo Erik Saratoga WY Fernandez Addyson Rock Springs WY Fleetwood Robert Rawlins WY Floyd Logan Rock Springs WY French Kaydence Evanston WY Fry Tanya Rock Springs WY Fryer Brayden Mountain View WY Galley Mark Green River WY Gamoke Geraldine Rock Springs WY Garcia Gabriel Rock Springs WY Garrison Tanner Rock Springs WY Garver Matthew Green River WY Gomez Skylee Green River WY Gonzalez Fernanda Rock Springs WY Grajeda Gabriela Green River WY Graley Alana Kemmerer WY Gross Hunter Mountain View WY Guffey Ashlynn Rock Springs WY Gunduz Ceyda Rock Springs WY Guymon Daniel Rock Springs WY Haliburton Krystal Rock Springs WY Hancock Kierra Evanston WY Harmon Travis Laramie WY Harris Emily Kemmerer WY Harrison Alicia Green River WY Hart Kalaysia Evanston WY Hawkins Marquel Evanston WY Heatherman Kelli Green River WY Henderson Corinne Morgan UT Hernandez Ashley Green River WY Hernandez Ashley Rawlins WY Hobbs IylieMae Elk Mountain WY Hogge McCall Liberty UT Hosford Kylee Green River WY Howe Nicholas Rock Springs WY Hughes Nicholas Rock Springs WY Huitt Curtis Rock Springs WY Hunt-Nicodemus Ashlee Big Piney WY Hurdsman Audrey Robertson WY Ibeneme Blessing Maputo Irene Bryan Green River WY Islas Sanchez Jose Rock Springs WY Johnson Jocelyn Evanston WY Jones Hagan Farson WY Kauchich Hunter Rock Springs WY Keil Jackson Sterling CO Kendall Rylee Rock Springs WY Kennah Abigail Green River WY Kinyon Adam Rock Springs WY Knaphus Haleigh Rock Springs WY Kopp Easton Rock Springs WY Landsverk Julia Etna WY Larson Adam Rock Springs WY Leavitt Kasia Rock Springs WY Leavitt Rylee Kemmerer WY Leonhardt Kelsy Rock Springs WY

Part-Time Honor Roll