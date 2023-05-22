Western Wyoming Community College Honor Rolls for Spring 2023

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Western Wyoming Community College has announced its Presidents, Dean, and Part-Time Honor Rolls for their Spring 2023 academic semester.
President’s Honor Roll
|Lowell
|Lucy
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Maynard
|Cade
|Rock Springs
|WY
|McDermott
|Wyatt
|Thermopolis
|WY
|Mei
|Andy
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Moody
|Chase
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Nations
|Dashaela
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Neff
|Marlene
|Green River
|WY
|Nelson
|Ethan
|Afton
|WY
|Levengood
|Paizley
|Kemmerer
|WY
|Ricks
|Bridger
|Perry
|UT
|Runnion
|Aiden
|Kemmerer
|WY
|Salas
|Isabell
|Green River
|WY
|Schulthess
|Kathryn
|Kemmerer
|WY
|Searle
|Spencer
|Rawlins
|WY
|Seitz
|Alexander
|Mountain View
|WY
|Shereda
|Jaron
|Green River
|WY
|Sherwin
|Gregory
|Green River
|WY
|Sikora
|Kaley
|Franktown
|CO
|Starner
|Jerry
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Stewart
|Tara
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Tanaka
|Hana
|Fukuoka
|Thomas
|Alexis
|Evanston
|WY
|Thomson
|Catherine
|Pinedale
|WY
|Thornton
|Leiana
|Kahului
|HI
|Tomich
|Jason
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Tomich
|Stan
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Turner
|Allyson
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Villarreal
|Juan
|Point of Rocks
|WY
|Weaver
|Kenisten
|Roosevelt
|UT
|Wilcox
|Ava
|Providence
|UT
|Witte
|Samuel
|Green River
|WY
|Woodruff
|Tony
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Anderson
|Ian
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Anderson
|Oliver
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Anderson
|Sara
|Grace
|ID
|Archuletta
|Shenan
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Asper
|Erral
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Barton-Stewart
|Rebecca
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Bell
|Nikaila
|South Weber
|UT
|Bertagnolli
|Victoria
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Bindl
|Brooke
|Fort Bridger
|WY
|Birch
|Ashelynn
|Green River
|WY
|Bitters
|Alexander
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Bradley
|Meghan
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Brown
|Lindsey
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Adkison
|Eilana
|Reliance
|WY
|Nichik
|Peter
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Niemoth
|Celeste
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Olsen
|Brian
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Ortiz
|Aaron
|Kemmerer
|WY
|Parker
|Marlan
|Green River
|WY
|Prettyman
|Summer
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Razo
|Itzayana
|Evanston
|WY
|Revelli
|Haley
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Reynolds
|Forbes
|Green River
|WY
|Busby
|Kaleb
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Cecil
|Tricia
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Cheney
|Savannah
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Clawson
|Parker
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Click
|Kaleb
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Cloward
|Hayley
|Green River
|WY
|Corsi
|Kortni
|Afton
|WY
|Coy
|Ethan
|Kimberly
|ID
|Cozad
|Rikki
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Crawford
|Felicia
|Green River
|WY
|Davidson
|Sara
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Davis
|James
|Green River
|WY
|Davis
|Grace
|Pinedale
|WY
|Doxey
|Abigail
|Hyde Park
|UT
|Edman
|Claire
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Fernandez
|Zoe
|Rock Springs
|WY
|French
|Davan
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Froman
|Timothy
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Gilbertson
|Cory
|Lyman
|WY
|Goff
|Rachel
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Gomez
|Brittany
|Green River
|WY
|Gonzalez
|Orlando
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Granthem
|Emma
|Lehi
|UT
|Griffiths
|Jace
|Green River
|WY
|Hamblin
|Candy
|Evanston
|WY
|Harmon
|Casey
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Hautala
|Hailey
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Hautala
|Abby
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Hensley
|Karson
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Hess
|Barrick
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Howes
|Preston
|Afton
|WY
|Jacobsen
|Derek
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Jacobson
|Danyell
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Johnson
|Lachlan
|Afton
|WY
|Jurado
|Karla
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Kautzman
|Zoe
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Kelley
|Samantha
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Kelly
|Christian
|Kemmerer
|WY
|Kertz
|Morgan
|Lyman
|WY
|Lampert
|Ryan
|Rock Springs
|WY
Dean’s Honor Roll
|Lott
|Anastasia
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Luck
|Kyle
|Green River
|WY
|Lupher
|Dane
|Mountain View
|WY
|Madsen
|Owen
|Afton
|WY
|Magana
|Cesar
|Green River
|WY
|Martinez
|Monica
|Rock Springs
|WY
|McPhee
|Edward
|Denver
|CO
|Mecham
|Kirill
|Grantsville
|UT
|Medina
|Adrian
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Mei
|Tony
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Merkley
|Abigail
|Farson
|WY
|Meyer
|Katrina
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Mignerey
|Kiera
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Miller
|Jayden
|Chinook
|MT
|Mitchell
|Devin
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Mitchelson
|Lain
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Moneyhun
|Alyx
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Montoya
|Savannah
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Murray
|Allison
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Nations
|Dillon
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Navarro
|Emily
|Green River
|WY
|Nelson
|Carla
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Riley
|Alexandra
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Riter
|Jesse
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Ritter
|Brittany
|Kemmerer
|WY
|Roberts
|Kelli
|Boulder
|WY
|Robles
|Enrique
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Rock
|Michael
|Lyman
|WY
|Roice
|Dalen
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Roper
|Estephania
|Green River
|WY
|Ross
|Kelly
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Sanchez
|Caden
|Green River
|WY
|Sandoval
|Christopher
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Sant
|Joseph
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Seppie
|Tasha
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Shaklee
|Cadon
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Shuler
|Rachel
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Skinner
|Sierra
|Rawlins
|WY
|Sleight
|Valerie
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Smith
|Jacob
|Eden
|WY
|Smith
|Zackery
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Smith
|Maggie
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Smoot
|Christian
|North Salt Lake
|UT
|Solano
|Lorenzo
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Spicer
|Jeran
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Spicer
|Mia
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Stephens
|Haily
|Lonetree
|WY
|Swasey
|Levi
|Green River
|WY
|Torres
|Kaitlinn
|Evanston
|WY
|Tucker
|Dayisha
|Green River
|WY
|Tuttle
|Austyn
|Rawlins
|WY
|Vasquez
|Brandy
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Vitanza
|Angelina
|Pinedale
|WY
|Wales
|Trista
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Walton
|Colter
|Evanston
|WY
|Ware
|Trenton
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Weber
|Nicole
|Rock Springs
|WY
|White
|Brookelynn
|Cheyenne
|WY
|Williams
|Brian
|Lyman
|WY
|Williams
|Heather
|Green River
|WY
|Williams
|Emmalee
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Winkler
|Aubrie
|Fort Bridger
|WY
|Wood
|Blake
|Kemmerer
|WY
|Yaezenko
|Lindsey
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Yenney
|Mason
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Yoak
|Madison
|Green River
|WY
|Zazueta
|Alexa
|Evanston
|WY
|Zuck
|Laci
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Aguilar
|Crystal
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Alldredge
|Cadence
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Alldredge
|Saige
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Allen
|Jean
|Rawlins
|WY
|Alvarado
|Osvaldo
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Anderson
|Wyatt
|Lyman
|WY
|Anderson
|Raegan
|Lyman
|WY
|Andrews
|Holden
|Gunnison
|CO
|Archibald
|Emmie
|Green River
|WY
|Atkinson
|Timothy
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Aullman
|Kyler
|Afton
|WY
|Bae
|Benjamin
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Bailey
|Lillyn
|Liberty
|UT
|Barnes
|Emilee
|Green River
|WY
|Barnes
|Cole
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Bennion
|Kambria
|Grover
|WY
|Berg
|McKayla
|Lyman
|WY
|Blom
|Tamryn
|Casper
|WY
|Boahene
|Ignes
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Boice
|Kristina
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Botz
|Zoe
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Brandt-Laney
|Cameron
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Brewer
|Denise
|Rawlins
|WY
|Broom
|Esther
|Bountiful
|UT
|Brough
|Samantha
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Brown
|Lexus
|Afton
|WY
|Abram
|Aspen
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Nettik
|Molly
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Newcomb
|Andrew
|Denali Park
|AK
|Nibert
|Ashlyn
|Weatherford
|TX
|Nield
|Jayden
|Afton
|WY
|Nielsen
|Olivia
|Green River
|WY
|Obrien
|Guadalupe
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Oehler
|Stephanie
|Fort Bridger
|WY
|Olson
|Ryan
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Owens
|Morgan
|Green River
|WY
|Panzer
|Conner
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Parker
|John
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Payan
|David
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Pham
|Phuong
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Phelps
|Cody
|Pinedale
|WY
|Pizarro
|Jesus
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Pruden
|Grace
|Sandy
|UT
|Rall
|Enshawntae
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Randall
|Misty
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Reed
|Zander
|Farson
|WY
|Reyes
|Claudia
|Green River
|WY
|Burton
|Cindy
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Cain
|Jeremy
|Cedar City
|UT
|Cantlin
|Ethan
|Mountain View
|WY
|Cantlin
|Alysa
|Mountain View
|WY
|Cassel
|Kristina
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Christensen
|Cash
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Clark
|Larry
|Descanso
|CA
|Coburn
|Dylan
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Coburn
|Jax
|Marysvale
|UT
|Cohen
|Daniel
|Heber City
|UT
|Condos
|Trever
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Conover
|Bradyn
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Curtis
|Emma
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Curtis
|Madelynn
|Evanston
|WY
|Davenport
|Demetrius
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Davidson
|Rhett
|Rock Springs
|WY
|De la Torre
|Eduardo
|Rock Springs
|WY
|DeVree
|Lillie
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Denney
|Glenis
|Cody
|WY
|Diaz
|Andrew
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Douglass
|Sefton
|Lyman
|WY
|Eason
|Harlie
|Green River
|WY
|Eastman
|Kaden
|Green River
|WY
|Ellison
|Shane
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Emden
|Cassandra
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Erickson
|Colton
|Woods Cross
|UT
|Escobedo
|Erik
|Saratoga
|WY
|Fernandez
|Addyson
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Fleetwood
|Robert
|Rawlins
|WY
|Floyd
|Logan
|Rock Springs
|WY
|French
|Kaydence
|Evanston
|WY
|Fry
|Tanya
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Fryer
|Brayden
|Mountain View
|WY
|Galley
|Mark
|Green River
|WY
|Gamoke
|Geraldine
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Garcia
|Gabriel
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Garrison
|Tanner
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Garver
|Matthew
|Green River
|WY
|Gomez
|Skylee
|Green River
|WY
|Gonzalez
|Fernanda
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Grajeda
|Gabriela
|Green River
|WY
|Graley
|Alana
|Kemmerer
|WY
|Gross
|Hunter
|Mountain View
|WY
|Guffey
|Ashlynn
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Gunduz
|Ceyda
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Guymon
|Daniel
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Haliburton
|Krystal
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Hancock
|Kierra
|Evanston
|WY
|Harmon
|Travis
|Laramie
|WY
|Harris
|Emily
|Kemmerer
|WY
|Harrison
|Alicia
|Green River
|WY
|Hart
|Kalaysia
|Evanston
|WY
|Hawkins
|Marquel
|Evanston
|WY
|Heatherman
|Kelli
|Green River
|WY
|Henderson
|Corinne
|Morgan
|UT
|Hernandez
|Ashley
|Green River
|WY
|Hernandez
|Ashley
|Rawlins
|WY
|Hobbs
|IylieMae
|Elk Mountain
|WY
|Hogge
|McCall
|Liberty
|UT
|Hosford
|Kylee
|Green River
|WY
|Howe
|Nicholas
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Hughes
|Nicholas
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Huitt
|Curtis
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Hunt-Nicodemus
|Ashlee
|Big Piney
|WY
|Hurdsman
|Audrey
|Robertson
|WY
|Ibeneme
|Blessing
|Maputo
|Irene
|Bryan
|Green River
|WY
|Islas Sanchez
|Jose
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Johnson
|Jocelyn
|Evanston
|WY
|Jones
|Hagan
|Farson
|WY
|Kauchich
|Hunter
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Keil
|Jackson
|Sterling
|CO
|Kendall
|Rylee
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Kennah
|Abigail
|Green River
|WY
|Kinyon
|Adam
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Knaphus
|Haleigh
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Kopp
|Easton
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Landsverk
|Julia
|Etna
|WY
|Larson
|Adam
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Leavitt
|Kasia
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Leavitt
|Rylee
|Kemmerer
|WY
|Leonhardt
|Kelsy
|Rock Springs
|WY
Part-Time Honor Roll
|Lewman
|Tonya
|Rawlins
|WY
|Lindsey
|Xander
|Green River
|WY
|Love
|Lexi
|Green River
|WY
|Lovelady
|Bentley
|Grover
|WY
|Lubbers
|Sierra
|Rawlins
|WY
|Lucero
|Edward
|Green River
|WY
|Lytle
|James
|Afton
|WY
|Marcy
|Addison
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Mascorro
|Juan
|Rawlins
|WY
|May
|Hallie
|Rock Springs
|WY
|McBride
|Cherise
|Evanston
|WY
|McBurnett
|Carter
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Meyers
|Andrea
|Pilesgrove
|NJ
|Mikesell
|Jessalyn
|Rawlins
|WY
|Miner
|Lindsay
|Randolph
|UT
|Mitchell
|Jackson
|Green River
|WY
|Mitchell
|Nathan
|Green River
|WY
|Morrill
|Landen
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Nacey
|Presley
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Nellen
|Robert
|Kemmerer
|WY
|Roberts
|Ella
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Roberts
|Brinley
|Lyman
|WY
|Robinson-Kim
|Mi
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Rogers
|Rena
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Rosas
|Mia
|Green River
|WY
|Ruckard
|Zion
|Aurora
|CO
|Rushing
|Matthew
|Green River
|WY
|Sabin
|Angela
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Salinas
|Aidan
|Mountain View
|WY
|Schamber
|Scott
|Clementon
|NJ
|Schumacher
|Pamela
|Midvale
|UT
|Seilbach
|Taylor
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Sheets
|Olivia
|Green River
|WY
|Sheldon
|Korra
|Green River
|WY
|Sholey
|Thomas
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Sleight
|Natalie
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Smith
|Wesley
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Stanton
|Chevy
|Green River
|WY
|Stanton
|Ella
|Green River
|WY
|Stephens
|Timothy
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Stoddard
|Dalton
|Kemmerer
|WY
|Stotts
|Simeon
|Farson
|WY
|Strauss
|Kayde
|Green River
|WY
|Strauss
|Brianna
|Green River
|WY
|Stubbs
|David
|Kemmerer
|WY
|Taylor
|Rochelle
|Green River
|WY
|Tirrell
|Taylon
|Green River
|WY
|Toomey
|Valarie
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Valerio
|Vanessa
|Granger
|WY
|Vergara
|Abram
|Green River
|WY
|Vierig
|Dakota
|Cokeville
|WY
|Vigil
|Addie
|Afton
|WY
|VonRembow
|James
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Wagstaff
|Makenzie
|Afton
|WY
|Ward
|Heather
|Rawlins
|WY
|Ward
|Rayce
|Hanna
|WY
|Wasseen
|Isabelle
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Watkins
|Victoria
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Webb
|Kassidi
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Welling
|ShanDee
|Evanston
|WY
|Westenskow
|Lydia
|Green River
|WY
|Wheeler
|Kourtni
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Wheeler
|Dakotta
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Williams
|Marilee
|Saratoga
|WY
|Wilson
|Christopher
|Green River
|WY
|Woodward
|Taytem
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Young
|Brady
|Green River
|WY
|Zarate
|Kenia
|Green River
|WY
|Aguayo
|Heather
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Alatorre
|Alexa
|Green River
|WY
|Alvarado-Godina
|Leslie
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Anaya
|Sara
|Big Piney
|WY
|Anderson
|Ashley
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Bailey
|Madison
|Twin Falls
|ID
|Beck
|Katelin
|Green River
|WY
|Boglino – Mercer
|Tamara
|Mountain View
|WY
|Bromley
|Allison
|Encampment
|WY
|Burgess
|Trysta
|Evanston
|WY
|Burnham
|Kaitlyn
|Mountain View
|WY
|Nitschke
|Eva
|Rawlins
|WY
|Palinek
|Jayci
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Park
|HanMi
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Patik
|Emma
|Casper
|WY
|Peraza Arce
|Gabriela
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Potter
|Dorathea
|Green River
|WY
|Prater
|Neely
|Pinedale
|WY
|Proa
|Brissa
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Purcell
|James
|Evanston
|WY
|Rainey
|Olivia
|Thayne
|WY
|Rasmussen
|Helen
|Riverton
|WY
|Calendas
|Daniel
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Carmine
|Krystal
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Chatterley
|Dylan
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Christiansen
|Emma
|Green River
|WY
|Clark
|Courtney
|Green River
|WY
|Cochrun
|Raygan
|Green River
|WY
|Cooney
|Jeanette
|Cora
|WY
|Cordova
|Braxton
|Green River
|WY
|Cozzens
|Sophia
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Cozzens
|Hallie
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Croft
|Zachary
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Davies
|Mary
|Rock Springs
|WY
|DeRosas
|Gavin
|Evanston
|WY
|Debernardi
|Emily
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Derosas
|Alyssa
|Evanston
|WY
|Dietz
|Evan
|Cokeville
|WY
|Drinkle
|Allysa
|Green River
|WY
|Eastman
|Reese
|Green River
|WY
|Edwards
|Aliya
|Rawlins
|WY
|Ferreira
|Hugo
|Vila Nova de Gaia
|Fischer
|Ryan
|Green River
|WY
|Forbush
|Morgen
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Fox
|Danniel
|Kemmerer
|WY
|Fox
|Taycie
|Green River
|WY
|Friel
|Zachary
|Green River
|WY
|Garcia
|Lizette
|Rawlins
|WY
|Garwood
|Jenna
|Rawlins
|WY
|Godfrey
|Samuel
|Evanston
|WY
|Gomez
|Malea
|Green River
|WY
|Green
|Brinley
|Rawlins
|WY
|Griffin
|Heather
|Big Piney
|WY
|Hagge
|Lillian
|Kemmerer
|WY
|Hanks
|Oaklee
|Green River
|WY
|Hansen
|Karson
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Harmon
|Skylynn
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Henry
|Krishana
|Rawlins
|WY
|Hernandez
|Gustavo
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Herwaldt
|Brandon
|Green River
|WY
|Hill
|Tyden
|Lyman
|WY
|Hinkle
|Lydia
|Dubois
|WY
|Hope
|Katelynn
|Mountain View
|WY
|Hunsaker
|Brynn
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Hurlock
|Haley
|Gilbert
|AZ
|Jamison
|Lillian
|Kemmerer
|WY
|Jenks
|Colby
|Big Piney
|WY
|Jensen
|Wyatt
|Ft Bridger
|WY
|Jones
|Madison
|Green River
|WY
|Jones
|Sydney
|Farson
|WY
|Jones
|Brandon
|La Barge
|WY
|Kolschefsky
|Chance
|Casper
|WY
|Kurth
|Laural
|Green River
|WY
|Laabs
|Katie
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Lamorie
|Shanndan
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Larson
|Mara
|Riverton
|WY
|Layne
|Paige
|Rock Springs
|WY
|Leffers
|James
|Green River
|WY
|Lehmann
|Alexis
|Farson
|WY