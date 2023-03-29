Western Wyoming Community College hosts International Night

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Western Wyoming Community College’s Cultural Connections Club will be hosting their annual International Night on Wednesday, April 12. The event begins at 5:30 PM in Western’s Atrium. The evening will be filled with food, drinks, and student performances. A $5 suggested donation is encouraged to support the club.

Rock Springs, Wyoming has a long tradition of diversity, often referred to as the city of 56 nationalities. That tradition of creating a diverse community continued when Western was founded in 1959, and over the years Western has hosted citizens from 67 countries.

Western is proud to host international students from across the globe on its campus. International students who attend Western and fellow club members will be sharing music, performances, and native costumes from their homes at the annual spring event. Students will also be offering donation purchases of traditional hand calligraphy pieces, handmade bracelets by the students, and more.

This year’s cuisine experience will feature a unique range of flavors as local businesses have joined Western in creating the dishes for International Night. Food for the event will be provided by Antojitos Mi Pueblito, Chopstix Asian Bistro, Cowboy Donuts, Equality State Policy Center, Eve’s, Los Cabos, Renegade Café, Rich-N-Sweet, Rock Springs International Day, Santa Fe Southwest Grill, Thai Chef 9, and many more. In speaking of the event Western Recruiter Xitlaly Chavarria, she said, “With Rock Springs being the “Home of 56 Nationalities”, Western’s International Night truly encompasses this heritage as our students prepare to share their cultures. I hope the community joins us! This evening has become a tradition for Western and highlights the uniqueness of the world. Our students have spent a great deal of time planning and I cannot wait to see them share their cultures with everyone!”

This year, Western is home to international students from Australia, Canada, Ethiopia, Ghana, Japan, England, Mozambique, Nigeria, Portugal, and Zimbabwe who participate in the Cultural Connections Club on campus.

International Night is organized by the Cultural Connections Club at Western and is the club’s annual fundraiser. There will also be a cash 50/50 raffle as part of the event too. The event is free and open to the public.

For questions regarding International Night, please contact Recruiter Xitlaly Chavarria at 307-382-1647 or email [email protected]

