Western Wyoming Community College is celebrating Homecoming Week January 29 – February 3

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

January 29, 2024 — This week, Western Wyoming Community College will be celebrating Homecoming Week from Jan. 29 to Feb. 3. Each day, they will have fun scheduled events to help students celebrate, with the final event being their “Homecoming Chili Cook-off,” which is open and free to the public on Friday, Feb. 2. Kids can also get in on the Homecoming fun with the Western Wyoming Community College coloring contest! Coloring contest sheets can be picked up at the WWCC Bookstore, Albertsons, or the Rock Springs Smiths location. The deadline for entries will be Jan. 31, 2024.

The athletics Schedule for homecoming week is:

Thursday, Feb. 1 – Women’s Basketball 5:30PM Rushmore Gym vs. Eastern Wyoming College

Wrestling Dual @ 6PM vs Otero JC in Rushmore Gym Saturday, Feb. 3 – Women’s Basketball – 2PM Rushmore Gym vs. Laramie County Community College

On Saturday, Feb. 3 – As the grand finale for Homecoming week, the public event will be the “Homecoming Chili Cook-off” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Atrium, which will be a fundraiser to support the student storehouse. Since chili sampling is free to the public, folks will be asked to help fill the Student Storehouse as a donation. This event is open for anyone to attend. In a blind taste test, the judges will pick 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners for each red and green chilis category. There will also be a People’s Choice Award for the public to vote on their favorite recipe. The winners will be announced later that afternoon at the basketball games.