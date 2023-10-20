Western Wyoming Community College President resigns

Photo Courtesy of Western Wyoming Community College

Julie Smith, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The evening of Oct. 19, the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees formally accepted Kim Kuster Dale’s request for release from her three-year employment contract as the President of Western Wyoming Community College, effective July 12, 2024.

Dale told staff that circumstances with her family necessitate the need for them to return home to Fort Collins. “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve for five years in this critical leadership role, and while these haven’t been the easiest years to navigate, important and progressive outcomes have been accomplished” Dale said.

Over the next few weeks, Western’s Board of Trustees will determine a process and timeline for hiring Western’s next president, and all Western stakeholders will be engaged in this process. More information will be forthcoming.