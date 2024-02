Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

February 6, 2024 — Western Wyoming Community College is now taking applications for employer booths to participate in its annual Career and Transfer fair on Wednesday, April 3.

This is a unique opportunity for businesses to find excellent candidates. To sign up, visit Qualtrics Survey | Qualtrics Experience Management. If you have additional questions, you can contact Torie Bertagnolli at [email protected] or by calling 307-382-1632.