Western Wyoming Community College to offer virtual meetings with Admissions Team

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 3, 2020) — Western Wyoming Community College (Western) is offering future and current students, parents, and high school counselors the opportunity to meet with Western’s Admissions Team, virtually, every Wednesday at 3 PM from June 3 to August 12.

Interested parties are welcome to join the meetings via Zoom to have questions answered and to learn more about Western.

There will be surprise guests and prizes at several of the meetings which may include faculty, staff, and current students.

The Team will also walk you through the steps to apply to make the process quick and easy.

Advertisement

“We are so excited to have a weekly opportunity to meet this summer to assist students, their families, and the community. We know with the uncertainty in the world right now, making a decision about college can feel scarier than normal. Things will get better, and we want to assure you that we are here every step of the way. Attendees will win prizes each week, so be sure to join. The Admissions Department is looking forward to meeting you,” stated Rachel Hofer, Admissions Counselor at Western.

To join a zoom meeting, use the following link: https://westernwyoming.zoom.us/j/9661840656 or call in by dialing +1(669)900-6833 and using Meeting ID number: 96618406561 followed by the pound key.

Please visit Western’s Stampede Tour webpage at www.westernwyoming.edu/chat for more information.

For questions regarding these events or to contact the Admissions Department, please email [email protected].