Western Wyoming Community College will have several events celebrating Homecoming Week

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

January 25, 2024 — Next week, Western Wyoming Community College will celebrate Homecoming Week from Jan. 29 to Feb. 3. Each day, they will have scheduled events to celebrate, with the final event being their “Homecoming Chili Cook-off,” which is open and free to the public Friday, Feb. 2. Kids can also get in on the Homecoming fun with the Western Wyoming Community College coloring contest! Coloring contest sheets can be picked up at the WWCC Bookstore, Albertsons, or the Rock Springs Smiths location. The deadline for entries will be Jan. 31, 2024.

The Daily Homecoming Events will be:

Monday, Jan. 29 – Homecoming Tie-Dye T-Shirt Making will be held in the Game Room from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Supplies and T-shirts will be provided.

Tuesday, Jan. 30 – Casino Night will be held in the Atrium from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.! Fake Money will be used.

Wednesday, Jan. 31 – A Glow in the Dark Pool Party will be held at the Western Wyoming Community College Pool from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 1 – There will be a Homecoming Red, White, and Black-themed Dance from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 2 – As the grand finale public event, there will be the “Homecoming Chili Cook-off” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Atrium, which will be a fundraiser to support the student storehouse. Since chili sampling is free to the public, folks will be asked to help fill the Student Storehouse as a donation. This event is open for anyone to participate, whether you are a club interested in competing in the Chili Cook-Off, a business, or an amateur chef who would like to enter their winning chili recipes. In a blind taste test, the judges will pick 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners for each red and green chilis category. There will also be a People’s Choice Award for the public to vote on their favorite recipe. The deadline for submissions is Jan. 25. The winners will be announced later that afternoon at the basketball games. You do not need to be present to win.