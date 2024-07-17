Western Wyoming Family Planning receives United Way Grant

July 17, 2024 – Wyo4News

Western Wyoming Family Planning has been awarded $7,275 by the United Way of Southwest Wyoming to purchase new equipment for their clinic. The funds will be used to acquire an autoclave for sterilizing tools, a new exam bed, and a new light for the exam room. This investment is seen as a significant enhancement for the clinic and its patients.

Alex Roberson, Director of Western Wyoming Family Planning, expressed gratitude for the grant, stating, “On behalf of Western Wyoming Family Planning, I want to extend our deepest gratitude to the United Way. With their support, we are empowered to make a greater impact in our community.”

Mandi Lew, DNP, CNM, PMH-C, is available at the clinic on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The clinic can be reached at 307-362-6813.

Western Wyoming Family Planning offers a range of services, including education, testing, contraception, and annual women’s exams, regardless of income or circumstances. They also accept insurance.