Western Wyrkshop: New Makerspace on Western’s Campus 

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Western Wyoming Community College hosted the Grand Opening of Western Wyrkshop on November 4, 2021.

Western Wyrkshop is a mini-makerspace open to students, employees, and community members. The Wyrkshop gives people access to tools they may otherwise not have the opportunity to use such as 3D printers, laser cutters, sewing machines, among others.

“This is a great partnership that allows Western to bring even more value to our campus and community. I would encourage all the creators and makers in our community to stop by and check it out – you may even be inspired to create something new,” stated Dr. Kim Dale, President of Western.

Dean of Outreach and Workforce Development Amy Murphy stated, “I’m really happy to see Western Wyoming Community College moving towards all of this innovative technology. We entered into a partnership with University of Wyoming Innovation Wyrkshop to provide this opportunity to our community. We have all of this new and cutting-edge equipment that is being used daily to create a wide range of projects. You are only limited by your imagination!”

Murphy continued, “The makerspace is going to provide endless opportunities for our students, our community members and industry partners who may have the next million-dollar idea. They won’t have to wonder what they can do with their idea; they can come here and turn their ideas into reality.”

She added, “This is a space where you can collaborate and work together with professionals and even work with the young minds that have all these great ideas is just a phenomenal opportunity for everybody that’s here.”

The makerspace is brought to Sweetwater County by a partnership between the University of Wyoming, Wyoming Department of Workforce Services Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, and Western Wyoming Community College.

To use Western Wyrkshop, creators will need to complete a brief training on how to use the equipment, and then reserve a time slot. For questions regarding space, contact John Marley at [email protected].