Western’s 2020 fall sports moved to the spring of 2021

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 14, 2020) — In a statement from the National Junior College Athletic Association, the 2020-21 academic year will have some changes. 2020 fall sports for Western Wyoming Community College have been moved to the spring of 2021.

The changes will go as follows for the following sports at Western:

NJCAA WOMEN’S SOCCER

Fall Practice Season

• Permitted 60 consecutive calendar days for practice and scrimmages within August 15, 2020 – November 15, 2020.

• Allowed four (4) scrimmage dates in total for the year, with a maximum of two (2) scrimmages allowed in the spring. Each scrimmage limited to no more than two outside opponents.

Spring Championship Season

• Practice will be permitted to begin starting March 15, 2021.

• Competition will be permitted to begin starting April 2, 2021.

• Maximum of 14 games.

• All regular season, region, and district competition completed by May 24, 2021.

• NJCAA Men’s & Women’s Soccer Championships beginning June 2, 2021.

NJCAA COURT VOLLEYBALL

Fall Practice Season

• Permitted 60 consecutive calendar days for practice and scrimmages within August 15, 2020 – November 15, 2020.

• Allowed five (5) scrimmage dates in total for the year, with a maximum of two (2) scrimmage dates allowed in the spring. Each scrimmage limited to no more than two outside opponents.

Spring Championship Season

• Practice will be permitted to begin starting January 11, 2021.

• Competition will be permitted to begin starting January 29, 2021.

• Maximum of 21 competition dates.

• All regular season, region, and district competition completed by April 3, 2021.

• NJCAA Volleyball Championships held April 15-17, 2021.

NJCAA MEN’S & WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Fall Practice Season

• Permitted 60 consecutive calendar days for practice and scrimmages within September 15, 2020 – December 15, 2020.

• Allowed five (5) scrimmage dates in total for the year, with a maximum of two (2) scrimmage dates allowed in the spring. Each scrimmage limited to no more than two outside opponents.

Spring Championship Season

• Practice will be permitted to begin starting January 11, 2021.

• Competition will be permitted to begin starting January 22, 2021.

• Maximum of 22 games.

• All regular season, region, and district championship competition completed by April 10, 2021.

• NJCAA Men’s & Women’s Basketball Championships beginning April 19, 2021.

NJCAA WRESTLING

Fall Practice Season

• Permitted 60 consecutive calendar days for practice and scrimmages within September 15, 2020 – December 15, 2020.

• Maximum of two (2) scrimmage dates against outside competition. Each scrimmage limited to two outside opponents.

Spring Championship Season

• Practice will be permitted to begin starting January 4, 2021.

• Competition will be permitted to begin starting January 20, 2021.

• Maximum of 14 competition dates.

• All regular season, region, and district competition completed by April 15, 2021.

• NJCAA Wrestling Championships held April 23-24, 2021.

The dates of start times for scrimmages in the fall will be finalized in the coming weeks.

Lu Sweet, Western’s Athletic Director and head coach for the women’s soccer team, said these changes give athletes hope to be able to still compete in their respective sports. She said each day is different for their teams when it comes to COVID-19.

Sweet did say the spring season will be busy, but the students will be in class, so the decision makes sense for the competitive seasons to start at that time.