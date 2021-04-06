Western’s 2021 Undergraduate Research Symposium is April 14

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 6, 2021) — Western Wyoming Community College’s Hybrid Undergraduate Research Symposium will take place on April 14th, 2021 between 12:30PM-5:00PM in room 1221, and via Zoom.

Advertisement

Western’s Undergraduate Research Symposium consists of oral presentations and poster presentations. It provides Western’s students with a venue to present the research and scholarship they’ve been developing throughout the year(s). The students are mentored throughout the research process by Western faculty. This year, Western will have 8 student participants:

Justin Boley, Nicole Peden, Caleb Nathan, Cole Jensen will present a poster, COVID-19 Effect on Exercise and Diet, in the field of Exercise Science.

Breelyn Semon will present, Self-Esteem’s Role in Cheating,in the field of Psychology

Ryan Desmond will present, The Moderating Effect of Just-World Beliefs on the Relationship between Self-Monitoring and Depression in the field of Psychology.

Emilee Thomas will present, Are female heroines held to a different standard than their male counterparts? A Case Study Examination of Star Wars, in the field of Sociology.

Kaylee Hughes will present, First-generation College Students vs. Non-First-Generation College Students, in the field of Sociology.

Advertisement

Maintaining undergraduate research throughout the pandemic has been a big accomplishment. “This has been a tough year to conduct research, not only here at Western, but throughout the world. I know that my own research endeavors have slowed as we navigate the landscape of Covid-19. It is really a testament to these students that they have been able to succeed at producing research that is not only interesting to the Western community, but the scientific community more broadly as both of the psychology students are also presenting work at a national conference this year. I am proud of them all and expect that they have bright futures ahead,” said, Dr. Shane Westfall.

Ryan Desmond, one of the students whom Dr. Westfall mentors, shares Dr. Westfall’s sentiments, “Life during a pandemic is hard, academia during a pandemic is madness. As a psychology student, there is a certain level of understanding that one must bear down and find something normal to ground themselves. For me, it was research. I have conducted research every year of my higher education at Western. This year’s Symposium will be the culmination of years of work. The ability to share research findings is important in most fields, but for Ph.D.-seeking students like myself, it is vital.”

A full schedule and Zoom information are available at https://tinyurl.com/bbv6bynb, or by scanning the QR code printed on all event posters and programs. The capacity in room 1221 is limited. Audience members are encouraged to attend via Zoom.

For more information regarding the Symposium, please contact Janice Grover-Roosa at [email protected]