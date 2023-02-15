Western’s accreditation renewed for 10 years

Western Wyoming Community College

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Western Wyoming Community College (Western) is pleased to announce that the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools reaffirmed Western’s accreditation. The Institutional Actions Council (IAC) of HLC, at its meeting on January 10, 2023, put forth the action to reaffirm Western’s accreditation. This decision comes after three years of preparation for review by Western.

Reaffirmation of Accreditation is an external review process assuring colleges, universities, and education programs meet rigorous standards for institutional governance, academic quality and financial soundness. This included affirming that Western is providing the highest quality educational experiences for students. Accreditation also allows Western students to receive federal financial aid. The process additionally enables Western to receive feedback in meeting its goals for student success and provides an opportunity for the College to assess, evaluate, and improve programs and services.

The IAC’s decision comes after reviewing all necessary materials including Western’s Assurance Argument. The Assurance Argument is a 35,000 word document put together by Western’s Reaffirmation Committee. Within the document are over 500 pieces of evidence demonstrating Western’s commitment to HLC’s requirements. Reviewers also evaluated a student survey and spoke to faculty, professionals, and students during their onsite visit in November.

Moving forward, Western will continue to offer a range of programs and credential options designed to meet the diverse needs of its students. Western currently offers 37 certificates, 32 associate degrees and a baccalaureate of applied science degree in business management. Western works closely with its industry partners and local stakeholders to offer degrees and certificates that match workforce needs. Western will break ground on a new health sciences building later this year, this addition will provide much needed space for the college’s health science programs and allow for growth into the future.

“I am extraordinarily proud of Western; Reaffirmation of Accreditation is the ultimate stamp of approval. This was truly a team effort and every one of our employees should feel a sense of accomplishment,” said Mark Rembacz, Western’s Accreditation Liaison.

The next anticipated reaffirmation process will occur in 2032-33.