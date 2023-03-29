Western’s “Career and Transfer Fair” occurring today

March 29, 2023 — Western Wyoming Community College will have its annual Career and Transfer Fair today in the school’s atrium. The public is invited to bring resumes to this free event that will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Western’s website states, “This fair is an opportunity for employers and higher learning institutions to connect with students. The event serves as a connector between prospective employers or four-year colleges and students.”

Some of the employers scheduled to be on hand:

Banner Health – Elwood Staffing – Genesis Alkali – Inside Connections – Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County – PacifiCorp – Rock Springs Police Department – Schumacher Law – State of Wyoming – Williams Company – Wyoming Highway Patrol – Wyoming Machinery – Wyoming National Guard – Young at Heart