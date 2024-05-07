Western’s Castillo wins another Coach of the Year award

May 7, 2024 — Wyo4News

Western Head Wrestling Coach Art Castillo has received another honor. The wrestling website TheOpenMat.com has again named him their NJCAA Coach of the Year. Castillo also won the award last year.

A Green River native, Castillo led the Mustangs to their second straight NJCAA national championship in early March. After the tournament, he was named the NJCAA Division I Coach of the Year. He has coached at Western Wyoming for 15 seasons and has coached 70 All-Americans, including this year’s honorees Cody Phelps (133-pound national champion), Bridger Ricks, Darion Johnson, River Wardle, Chris Lopez, Jayden Luttrell, and Dmarian Lopez.

Last month, the Rock Springs City Council introduced a proposal to rename the Grant Street Extension near the Western campus as Art Castillo Way. A first reading of that ordinance is scheduled to take place at tonight’s regular Council session.