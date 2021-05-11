Western’s first annual Dual Student of the Year announced at awards banquet

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 11, 2021) — At the Student Government Association Awards Banquet on Thursday, April 29, Western Wyoming Community College announced their First Annual Dual Student of the Year. Rock Springs High School Senior, Alison Jensen, was recognized for her personal and academic excellence.

Jensen is graduating from high school with 55 college credits and a combined GPA of 3.98. In addition to her of academic studies, she is involved in the High School Theatre Club, National Honor’s Society, and is a Level III College Reading and Learning Association, Peer Tutor through the Tiger Tutors program.

“Alison sets the standard high as a role model for other students to follow both inside and outside the classroom. Her perseverance and accomplishment spotlight the true partnership between Rock Springs High School and Western Wyoming College. Together, this opportunity allows Alison to pursue her future plans with ease,” stated Sweetwater School District #1 Superintendent, Kelly McGovern.

The goal of Western’s Dual and Concurrent program is to provide high school students a head-start, and better prepare them to transition to college or the workplace after high school. Students can explore their options prior to enrolling as a full-time college student and still have the structural support of their high school. All Wyoming students have access to dual and concurrent enrollment at no cost to the student.

“High school students who take advantage of this program are scoring higher on standardized tests and have significantly higher GPAs than those who do not participate. Research has also shown that they have a much greater chance of attending and completing college, even if they didn’t see themselves as college bound originally,” stated Kasey Damori, Western’s Director of Outreach and Workforce Development.

“I would suggest that any students considering taking advantage of the Dual program to absolutely go for it. Utilize the tools available to you and take classes that interest you. Oh – and listen to advice from peers and counselors,” stated Jensen.

Jensen is planning to attend University of Wyoming in the fall to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering.

To learn more about the Dual and Concurrent opportunities at Western, visit //westernwyoming.edu/i-am/dual-and-concurrent.