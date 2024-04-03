Western’s free Career and Transfer Fair happening today

Western Wyoming Community College – Wyo4News Photo

April 3, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Western Wyoming Community College will host its annual Career and Transfer Fair today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the school’s Atrium. The event is free and open to the public.

According to Western officials, the fair serves as a way for prospective employers and four-year institutions to connect with students, community members, and other local, regional, and state entities that will be in attendance. Over 50 businesses, organizations, and agencies have registered for this year’s event.

Those who are scheduled to attend include Bodell Construction, Castle Rock Medical Center, Church and Dwight, ExxonMobil, Genesis Alkali, Jennmar Services, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Mission at Castle Rock, Peabody Energy, Precision Electric and Controls, Rock Springs Fire and Police Departments, Rocky Mountain Power, Simplot, Sisecam Wyoming LLC, South Lincoln Hospital District, Sweetwater County, Union Pacific Railroad, WYDOT, Wyoming Department of Corrections, and Wyoming State Government Jobs. To see the complete list of participants, visit westernwyoming.edu/careerfair.