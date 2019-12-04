Western’s free holiday concert tonight at 7:30

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 4, 2019) – Western Wyoming Community College’s Collegiate Chorale, Jazz Ensemble, and Chamber Ensemble will perform a holiday concert tonight at 7:30 p.m. The free concert will take place in room 1302.

This year’s concert features an array of familiar holiday favorites, classical arrangements, and upbeat jazz tunes. Included in the broad variety of repertoire will be “The Holly and the Ivy,” “The Sussex Carol,” and several tunes from Vince Guaraldi’s beloved “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

While the concert is free and open to all ages, donations will be accepted at the door to benefit the Western FAST Fund. The Faculty and Students Together (FAST) Fund provides funding to students quickly for urgent needs that might otherwise impact their ability to stay in school.