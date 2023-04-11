Western’s International Night coming up Wednesday

April 11, 2023 — Western Wyoming Community College’s Cultural Connections Club will host its annual International Night tomorrow evening. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. in Western’s Atrium area and feature club members sharing music, performances, and native costumes from their home countries. Food and drink will also be available.

A suggested $5 donation is encouraged to support Western’s International Club.

Western hosts international students from Australia, Canada, Ethiopia, Ghana, Japan, England, Mozambique, Nigeria, Portugal, and Zimbabwe, participating in the Cultural Connections Club on campus.

The students attending Western and fellow club members will share music, performances, and native costumes from their homes at the annual spring event. Students will also be offering donation purchases of traditional hand calligraphy pieces, handmade bracelets by the students, and more.