Western’s International Night event coming up next Wednesday

April 4, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Western Wyoming Community College will present its yearly International Night next Wednesday. The event is put on by the school’s Cultural Connections Club and features food, drinks, and performances by students and community members. Internation Night will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Western’s Atrium. A $5 admission donation per person is requested to help support the school’s Cultural Connections Club.

The list of performers includes dances from Luis Díaz, Jacob Díaz, Anamartin, Miranda Salas, the Rock Academy, and belly dancing from Luna with the Red Desert Rapture Bellydancers. There will also be singing performances by Raquel Rivera, Yamid Castro, Sebastian Fraire, and local artists Emcee Fish Stix, Yung Smallz, Sickamore Treezy, and T00m3r.

This year, Western has international students enrolled from Australia, Canada, Ghana, Jordan, Lithuania, Mozambique, Nigeria, Peru, Sweden, Serbia, the United Kingdom, and Zimbabwe.