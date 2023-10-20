Western’s musical production tonight through Sunday

October 20, 2023 — Western Wyoming Community Colleges Theatre Department’s first production of the school year will feature four more performances. The satirical musical “Urinetown, The Musical” opened last night. Three more 7:30 p.m. performances will occur tonight, Saturday, and Sunday. Saturday also features a matinee performances at 2 p.m. All shows will be at the Western Theatre.

“Urinetown, The Musical” is a satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, environmental collapse, municipal politics, and musical theatre. This production may not be suitable for those under 13 without a parent due to mild profanity and humorous adult innuendos.

Tickets are $13 for adults and $8 for youth and seniors. Tickets are available online or by calling the Box Office between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at (307) 382-1721.