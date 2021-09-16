Western’s nursing program ranked #1 in Wyoming by nursing education website

September 16, 2021 — Western Wyoming Community College’s Nursing program was ranked number one in Wyoming by NursingProcess.org, a website dealing with nursing education and career information.

“We are very excited to be recognized as the top ADN program in Wyoming,” stated Heidi Brown, Director of Nursing and School of Health Sciences and Wellness Chair. “Western’s Associate Degree in Nursing Program is a hybrid program which meets the needs of students across our vast service area in Southwestern Wyoming.” Brown added, “Our nursing faculty are very innovative in providing high-quality nursing education to students in rural communities.”

“We applaud Western Wyoming Community College for its strong focus on providing quality training, thereby becoming one of the preferred destinations for nursing aspirants,” stated NursingProcess.org.

NursingProcess.org is a website dedicated to bringing access to nursing education and career information throughout the United States. It serves to help students aspiring to pursue careers in healthcare.