Western’s online learning programs earn two new accolades

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 1, 2021)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 1, 2021) – Western Wyoming Community College earned two accolades for its Online Learning Programs from Best Value Schools. Western was recognized as a Top Online Community College, and for Best Affordable Online Degrees in the United States, in 2021.

In terms of online learning, the College offers students more than 180 online courses each semester, 11-degree programs, and seven certificate programs. Most recently, Western is offering a fully-online Bachelor of Business Management Degree, allowing students the opportunity to complete a four-year degree from the comfort of their own home at a fraction of the cost of university tuition. Western also offers a fully-online, self-paced, FastTrack Business Degree which can be completed in as little as 16 months.

“I am so proud of our faculty and the team in Western’s Center for Teaching and Learning. They are continuously working hard to build and improve online learning, so we can deliver quality courses and programs that reach a variety of learners. I believe what we offer here makes a positive impact across the state, playing a huge role in preparing our students to pursue advanced degrees, educating our workforce, and diversifying our economy,” stated Kasey Damori, Director of Outreach and Workforce Development.

The Best Value Schools serves as a resource to students seeking information about where to attend college. They recognize that value isn’t something that can be measured by a single statistic. Every school received a score based on multiple factors, then was ranked accordingly.

Some of the main metrics were cost of attendance, number of online programs, graduation rate, total enrollment, and student-to-faculty ratio. These defined at least 50 percent or more of each score. Additional values such as faculty experience, student feedback, student resources, and job placement were also considered.

To learn more about Western’s Online Learning programs, visit westernwyoming.edu/academics/online-learning/.