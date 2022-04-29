Western’s Outstanding Graduates, Mustang Awards, Scholarships Announced 

Tyce Raddon and Duncan Elder, photo submitted by Western Wyoming Community College

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — At the Student Government Association Awards Banquet on Tuesday, April 26, Western Wyoming Community College (Western) announced two Outstanding Graduates, Mustang Awards, and scholarship recipients for 2021-2022.

Advertisement

Western’s Outstanding Graduate is selected by a committee that includes administrators, professionals, faculty, and staff. The nomination criteria and scoring rubric is based on-campus involvement, leadership roles, positive impact on other students, and the nominee’s ability to positively represent Western in the future. This year, Western’s committee chose two students for this honor.

“Our Outstanding Graduates represent the best of what Western is. Their high academic achievements coupled with their leadership, involvement in campus and community events, and positive influence with their fellow students all demonstrate their desire to make Western a better place! I look forward to listening to their speeches at the Commencement ceremony on May 13 and I know that we will continue to hear great things about their future successes for years to come! Thank you to both for being who they are and leaving a lasting impact on our amazing college”, states Dustin Conover, Dean of Students at Western.

For the 2021-2022 school year, the committee selected Duncan Elder and Tyce Raddon.

Advertisement

In his nomination form, Elder is described as “being involved on campus as the Lead Resident Assistant, Student Government Association Vice President during the fall semester, and as a Student Ambassador, all while being heavily involved in the theatre program with major roles in both Footloose and Uncle Vanya.” As the Head Resident Assistant (RA) last summer, Duncan was responsible for leading the RA team regarding programming and supporting fellow staff in their work to support and connect with residents. Elder was also responsible for SGA updating their methods of communications for student events and served as a student ambassador. Those who know Elder describe his character as, “He sincerely cares about people, is an incredible team player, an amazing leader, and not afraid to take on a challenge.”

For Raddon, nominators said: “Tyce is a member of the Western Wrestling Team. In 2021, he was an NJCAA Academic All-American. In 2022, he was voted Team Captain, was a Region Champ, and finished 3rd at the National Championship while earning All American honors. And he did all of this while being the biggest fan to his teammates because Tyce is one of those individuals who is genuinely happy for the success of others!” Raddon is known for being a fierce competitor, leader, and kindhearted. Amongst peers, Raddon is considered a leader, model student, and the ideal group partner.

Western’s 2021 graduates will be honored at the Commencement Ceremony on Friday, May 13 at 5 p.m. in the Rushmore Gym. For details, visit westernwyoming.edu/commencement. The Nurse Pinning ceremony will be held on the same day, at 12 p.m. in the Theatre.

To learn more about Western students who received awards, scholarships, and honor roll, please visit the Mustang Awards page at westernwyoming.edu/awards. Note, Western’s Honor Roll will be published at the end of May website once final grades are submitted.