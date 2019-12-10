Western’s President Dale to have a public ‘Listening Session’ tonight

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 10, 2019) – Western Wyoming Community College’s new President, Dr. Kim Dale, will meet with community members from 6-7 p.m. tonight for her first “Western President Listening Sessions”. The meeting will take place in room 3650B on Western’s Rock Springs campus.

The Western President Listening Sessions provide the public an opportunity to meet with Dale and discuss important, relevant matters unique to Rock Springs. The goal of the listening session is to help the college best serve the community.

“I’m excited to connect with our local community residents to hear how Western is doing in relation to serving Sweetwater County’s education and workforce needs. This is an opportunity for me as the new college president to learn more about what is needed, how we can help, and build stronger relationships. We care deeply about serving the Southwestern Wyoming area, and Rock Springs,” Dale said.

The event is free and open to the public. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided.