Western’s Run with Sandy 5K scheduled for May 1

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 15, 2021) — Western Wyoming Community College and the Exercise Science Program will host the 5th annual 5k run (or walk), Run With Sandy on May 1, with registration starting at 8:30AM at the Western Commons. Immediately following the run, breakfast will be served in Western Commons by the Kiwanis group.

Advertisement

Sandy Mitchell taught biology at Western for 28 years but passed away on May 8, 2017, from breast cancer. She was highly revered and loved by Western students and faculty, alike. There are many accounts of Mitchell having a long-lasting impact on people’s lives.

Mitchell was an avid runner. Run with Sandy is a non-profit event that will raise money to be donated to Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center. All donations of any amount are greatly welcomed and appreciated.

“The run is a great way to get out and get active. Not only is this a great way to honor yourself or someone you know who has battled cancer but being active is a great way to reduce your risk of cancer and other diseases!” Kristine Clark

The event is a 5K run/walk organized to honor Mitchell, but participants are encouraged to run in honor of their loved ones who are or have battled cancer. Those who cannot join in person can complete the run “virtually” by sharing some photos of themselves, their family, and/or friends doing their own run and posting them to social media using #RunWithSandy.

Advertisement

Participants can complete a 5k walk (3 laps) around Western’s outdoor track on campus or a 5k run (Gateway/Skyline loop). For those who will be walking, please sign up for the 9:00AM time slot. For those planning to run, please sign up for the 9:30 AM time slot.

Registration is by donation, and open to the public. T-shirts will be available on a first-come basis for those who make a $20 donation or more while supplies last. The community is encouraged to participate.

This run is made possible with sponsorship from Western Wyoming Community College Exercise Science Program, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Wyoming Cancer Resource Services, Wyoming Department of Health, and Western Cultural Affairs.

For those who would like to donate but cannot make it to the run, please contact Kristine Clark [email protected] to submit your donation. For more information regarding this event, please contact Kristine Clark at [email protected] or (307) 382-1876.