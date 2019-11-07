Western’s Theatre Program wraps up semester with ‘My Fair Lady’

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 7, 2019) — Western Wyoming Community College’s Theatre Program presents “My Fair Lady” as the finale to its fall semester.

The classic Lerner and Loewe musical opens Nov. 15, and runs Nov. 16, 21, 22, and 23. Show times are 7:30 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinee on Nov. 23.

“My Fair Lady” is a musical drama which tells the story of Henry Higgins, a phonetics professor, who is so sure of his abilities that he vows to transform Eliza Doolittle, a poor flower seller, into a lady who speaks proper English.

The lessons soon reveal that their difference in backgrounds and more importantly, stubbornness, could prevent this from happening. The strange journey of this young lady and her transformation demonstrates the result of their hard work and dedication.

Associate Professor of Musical Theatre Eric-Richard Delora chose this musical because it has always been one of his favorites and he’s always wanted to direct this show.

“The theme is about the value of education, learning, and self-bettermen,” Delora said. He believes this is one of the most important points of the show because education and learning are important in order to better one’s self.

One thing Delora would like the audience to get from the show is to support local educational institutions and encourage them to send their children on to get a higher education.

“Support [your children] in their dreams and aspirations. It doesn’t matter how old or how young we are, we can all learn and all change. That is something important for the audience to think about,” he said.

Cory Schaeperkoetter, a second-year Musical Theatre major from Rock Springs, portrays the character of Freddy Eynsford-Hill. He added a few comments about his time working on the show.

“My favorite part of the show has to be the piece I get to sing, “On the Street Where You Live,” because it represents Freddy’s character being completely love-struck and determined to show Eliza how much he truly loves her,” he said. “I think this show is about how anyone can change who they are, despite their background, and we should all be treated with the same respect and kindness regardless of where we live or how much we make.”

Kimberly Brown, a second-year Musical Theatre and Nursing major, portrays the character of Eliza Doolittle, who becomes a student of Professor Henry Higgins, played by Mark Neels, assistant professor of History at Western. Brown believes Neel’s character helps transform Eliza Doolittle into who she is meant to be.

Brown’s favorite part of the show is the song “Show Me.”

“I think it truly shows my character’s wide range of emotions and gives a great message too. Love isn’t just talk; it’s your actions that truly define your love for someone. We want to show the audience what the message of this story is and what we have learned from it,” she said.

Children under five are not permitted to the evening performances but are welcome to attend the Saturday matinee.

Tickets are $13 for adults and $8 for youth and seniors.

For questions and tickets, please call the Performing Arts Office at 307-382-1721, or visit Western’s new website.