Weston Lamb-Costantino earns SCSD#1 Teacher of the Year

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Sweetwater County School District #1 would like to announce their 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year. Weston Lamb-Costantino, a Music Teacher at Stagecoach Elementary School, has been nominated for this year.

Lamb-Costantino expressed how shocked he was about winning this award. “It’s surreal. I didn’t really expect it. I work with some really incredible teachers.” Superintendent Kelly McGovern called him to know the committee had picked him.

“I have been really lucky to have some incredible mentors, all the way back to elementary school,” Lamb-Costantino explained. He stated that he went to Harrison Elementary where he had Jill Carpenter for music, Stacy Davenport for art, Terry Pawleska for library, and Tracy Giesenhagen for PE. “They were the foundation of what it was like for a student to be at Harrison. I just really liked how they created this environment for students to connect. Going on to middle school and high school, I had some great band teachers, starting with Kathy Wrath and Jill Carpenter, then Ellie Creek and Jill Carpenter again, and finally Jared Washburn. And just with the group of people, our friend circle was great. We were all really excited about music and liked hanging out in music and outside of music. That was really fortunate.” Going to the University of Wyoming for college, Lamb-Costantino explained how it was very similar to high school. “It was a very close community in the music department. I got to know a lot of amazing mentors who really cared about me as a musician, teacher, and person.”

Lamb-Costantino has been learning how to be a Whole Brain Teacher. “Just in the past year, I found Whole Brain Teaching along with the director Chris Biffle and Nancy Stoltenberg, as well as a bunch of other phenomenal Platinum and Gold certified Whole Brain teachers.” Lamb-Costantino expresses how incredible his school is, from the principal to the teachers and paraprofessionals. “Everybody at Stagecoach Elementary is just such an inspiration. Stagecoach is a one-of-a-kind school. I call it my unicorn school. They care so much about the students and student growth.”

Lamb-Costantino explained that teaching just happened. “My parents kind of instilled in all of us kids the joy of giving back to others and helping others. My dad was born with cerebral palsy, so seeing how he just worked really hard to get everything that he had to provide for our family and my mom was a nurse and selflessly gave back to all of her patients, plus all the nurturing teachers we had in Green River growing up I think led all three of us [his siblings and him] to end up in education.”

Music is life. Lamb-Costantino explained, “I was never really into sports like my brothers were, but music came really naturally to me. That’s why I already wanted to teach music. I love how music has impacted my life. Music has helped me connect with people and cultures from all other the world and history. The more I studied music, the more I learned how people processed or expressed emotions. Also, how music was able to connect people through joy or grieving, all the vast human emotions.” Lamb-Costantino talked about how that is one of the joys of teaching music. Helping kids see how powerful music can really be is a joy to him, whether they go on to teach it or just everyday life.

Lamb-Costantino has been teaching for eleven years. He taught secondary choir and guitar at Green River High School for three years. He moved over to Rock Springs and has been teaching elementary music for the past eight years teaching pre-k [Kinderboost] to 4th grade. Now he is teaching pre-k through 3rd grade currently.

“It’s really hard to nail one memory, but the thing that makes me most proud as an educator is seeing kids connect and flourish with other students. As students age out of my program and move on, it’s always bitter-sweet to see them go on, but I always, as a teacher, reflect on how far they have come. Growth can be made from the students inside and outside of the classroom,” Lamb-Costantino stated.

Some advice Lamb-Costantino gave for future teachers is to find the joy in what you do. “Teaching is not easy. It’s not supposed to be easy. But if we treat ourselves like we teach our students, and we’re always working on growing and improving and doing what is best in the moment, then we can find so much joy and success in the everyday. That is what has kept me from burning out and passionate about what I do every day. Always be looking for the positive in those improvements and award students in all their growth.”

Lamb-Costantino mentioned that students, new and still attending, enjoy everything to the fullest. “Be vulnerable, and try new things. Push yourself out of your comfort zone. That has the most impact and makes the most memories to hold onto.” Lamb-Constantino plans to stay in Rock Springs. He loves his school and his students and wants to make the most impact on students as he can.

“I’m nothing special. I am just a product of my environment. I am not the teacher of the year because I am a superior teacher or better teacher, I am just surrounded by outstanding teachers and administrators. I have a supportive district and I love my performing arts department. My family has pushed me, as well as all the teachers and paraprofessionals in the school system. That’s what that award really goes to. It’s not just representing me as a teacher, but representing all of the things in my environment that built me up to this place. It’s really for everyone. To get the award and feel acknowledged for what I have done, but I really got to put the honor on the people who have helped me get here as well.”

Lamb-Costantino graduated from Green River High School and received his Bachelor’s in Music Education from the University of Wyoming. He has a Master’s Degree in Instructional Design from Western Governors University. He will now move on to attempt to win Wyoming Teacher of the Year. Interviews will begin in August.