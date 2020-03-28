WGFD announces season setting meeting information

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (March 28, 2020) — Season setting presentations and videos for the 2020 hunting season proposals are now available online.
All Game and Fish season setting meetings have moved to an online forum following federal and state guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The public comment period, which is open now, closes at 5 p.m., April 3.
Participants will be able to view region-specific information that addresses:
- Chapter 2, General Hunting Regulation
- Chapter 5, Antelope Hunting Seasons
- Chapter 6, Deer Hunting Seasons
- Chapter 7, Elk Hunting Seasons
- Chapter 8, Moose Hunting Seasons
- Chapter 9, Bighorn Sheep and Mountain Goat Hunting Seasons
- Chapter 11, Upland Game Bird and Small Game Hunting Seasons
- Chapter 14, Migratory Game Bird Hunting Seasons and Light Goose Conservation Order
- Chapter 15, Wild Bison Recreational Hunting Season
- Chapter 20, Fall and Spring Wild Turkey Hunting Seasons
The public can review regional management information and submit comments through the Public Meetings webpage. Questions on seasons can be directed to regional biologists and game wardens; a listing is available online.