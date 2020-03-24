WGFD cancels May’s Wyoming Outdoors Expo

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (March 24, 2020) — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department made the announcement on Monday that they are cancelling the 2020 Wyoming Outdoor Expo in Casper, Wyoming. The event was scheduled to take place May 9-11 at the Casper Events Center.

Advertisement

According to a press release, the department made the decision to cancel the event to adhere to federal and state guidance on the COVID-19 pandemic to minimize contact between people. “This difficult decision was made with the health and safety of our Wyoming communities and schools in mind. Thank you for your understanding,” said Kathryn Boswell, Game and Fish hunter and angler participation coordinator. “We will use this time to make Expo 2021 the best yet.”



Anyone with questions can contact Kathryn Boswell, Game and Fish hunter and angler participation coordinator, at [email protected].