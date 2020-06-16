WGFD draw results for elk, deer, and antelope scheduled for Thursday

From the Wyoming Game and Fish Department

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (June 16, 2020) — For hunters, one of the most exciting days of the year is approaching. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will tentatively make draw results available for resident elk, deer, and antelope as well as nonresident deer and antelope on June 18 at 10 a.m. Mountain Time. Everyone who entered the draw will be able to check their results online. Licenses will be mailed to successful applicants by July 31.

Advertisement





Hunters who were successful in the draw can start planning their hunt with some help from the Wyoming Hunt Planner. Maps of hunt areas have been updated and include land status, the ability to plot scouting locations, harvest odds from past years, and more.

Along with reviewing maps, hunters who are successful in drawing a license also might need to purchase additional licenses and stamps:

Each hunter needs a valid Conservation Stamp.

Hunters who plan to hunt in the special archery season need a special archery license.

Elk hunters who are planning to hunt on the National Elk Refuge will need to apply for a National Elk Refuge Permit.

Advertisement

Hunters born after Jan. 1, 1966, will need proof of hunter safety.

Applicants who are unsuccessful will have the license fee credit applied back to the credit card they used to apply. Refunded fees should be applied seven to 10 days business days after June 18. If applicants used a pre-paid card, a refund check would be mailed in the name of the applicant.

Nonresidents who are unsuccessful or those who drew their second or third choice are not awarded a preference point automatically. Hunters eligible for preference points may apply between July 1 and Oct. 31. Preference points must be purchased at least every two years to retain points.

Advertisement





For questions about the draw, license information, or how to use the online tools, contact Game and Fish at (307) 777-4600 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. MT.

Applications for leftover licenses will open on June 22-26; the leftover list will be posted on June 18. Hunters also can still apply for the Wyoming Super Tag and Super Tag Trifecta until July 1.