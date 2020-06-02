WGFD ‘Free Fishing Day’ across the state is this Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 2, 2020) — This Saturday, June 6, is “Free Fishing Day” across the state of Wyoming. Each year, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) designates the first Saturday of June as National Boating and Fishing Week.

“Free Fishing Day” allows anyone to fish in Wyoming for free without a fishing license. The only exceptions are the Wind River Reservation and Yellowstone National Park.

All fishing regulations, creel and size limits, gear restrictions, and stream closures remain in effect. Anglers can review the regulations online before heading out.

WGFD encourages anglers to practice social distancing while outdoors.

Here in Rock Springs, the Huck Finn Fishing Derby will take place on Saturday at the Wataha Recreation Complex. Two free sessions will take place for groups of 50. The first session is 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. with the second session from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Registration will take place at the event site prior to the first session.