WGFD giving 100 ways to inspire a kid to get outside

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (July 7, 2020) — Kids need the outdoors, now more than ever. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is officially announcing the launch of Director Brian Nesvik’s Inspire a Kid initiative with a checklist of 100 ideas and activities to help families have fun all year long. It’s called the WYO 100: An Inspire a Kid checklist of outdoor activities.

“I’m proud to officially launch the Inspire a Kid initiative to encourage people to take the time to show kids outdoor opportunities and mentor them in learning outdoor skills. It is meant to provide help and inspiration for families to head outdoors for fun – and the WYO 100 checklist is a great resource to start off,” Nesvik said.

The WYO 100 is a launchpad for families to find fun activities they can do together outside. The list is suited for all levels of outdoor experience. The goal is to give kids and adults ideas and resources for activities and trips to explore Wyoming’s abundant wildlife and outdoor resources.

The checklist has activities like finding a shed antler, learn to tie a new knot, find a bird feather, or cook and eat a fish you catch. Download the full list to get started.

“Nowadays, fewer kids are getting hands-on with nature, and not as many families are choosing to wander in the woods in search of a mountain stream. As a parent, I understand the competition for time and the effort it takes to carry out a family outing, especially a new or unstructured activity,” Nesvik said. “However, kids need nature just as much as dance lessons or baseball, if not more. It’s time to show our future generations why wildlife, outdoors, and conservation means so much to Wyoming.”

Families can find more activities, how-to guides, and places to explore in Wyoming on the Inspire a Kid website. Sign up for an e-newsletter for monthly inspiration.