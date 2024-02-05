WGFD Green River to discuss Flaming Gorge fisheries management tonight

February 5, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) Green River region will host an open house meeting this evening to discuss fisheries management plans for Flaming Gorge Reservoir. The meeting will occur at 6 p.m. at the White Mountain Library in Rock Springs.

According to the WGFD, tonight’s meeting is in response to feedback received at previous open house meetings. Fisheries managers from Wyoming and Utah have developed an aggressive management plan to improve the kokanee and trout fishery by reducing the number of small lake trout in the reservoir. Biologists will be on hand to share management strategies and new regulation proposals and discuss potential new stocking strategies and netting to target small, shore-spawning lake trout.

On January 17, 2024, the WGFD Commission voted to open the Chapter 46 fishing regulation to empower fisheries biologists to develop regulation proposals specific to Flaming Gorge Reservoir to increase the harvest of small lake trout and decrease the creel limit on kokanee salmon.

