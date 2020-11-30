WGFD looking for public input on feedground management

Advertisement

(November 30, 2020) Press Release — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is inviting the public to participate in helping to develop a long-term feedgrounds management plan beginning with a series of virtual meetings in December.

According to Scott Edberg, Wyoming Game and Fish Deputy Chief of Wildlife, “These meetings are the beginning of a public process to address the increasing complexities of supplemental feeding of elk on feedgrounds in western Wyoming. Among these complexities are wildlife diseases, including chronic wasting disease (known as CWD). ”

Participants must register in advance of the meetings, which will take place from Dec. 1-4. Enrolled participants will receive a confirmation email with a link to join the meeting. The same presentations will be shown at each meeting; enroll in one session only.

Meetings are planned for: Dec. 1 from 5 to 8 p.m, Dec. 2 from 1 to 4 p.m and 6 to 9 p.m., and Dec. 3 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Similar presentations from Game and Fish including an overview of elk feedgrounds in Wyoming, current wildlife disease concerns, including CWD, and current brucellosis management on feedgrounds. Participants will also hear from federal partners on their role in the feeding of elk in western Wyoming. Time is reserved for questions and brief public comments.