WGFD offering a Green River “Wild Day Camp” for 5th and 6th grade students

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 12, 2020) — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is offering Wild Day Camps for students entering the fifth and sixth grade. Wild Day Camps will be hosted at three locations throughout the state including Green River.

The deadline to register is June 1.

Advertisement... Story continues below

Gathering restrictions, social distancing, hygiene and other state and local directives will be followed at all camps.

Green River Camp Wild Day Camp: June 2 – June 4. Deadline: June 1. Fee: $60.

Cheyenne/Laramie Wild Day Camp: June 9 – June 11. Deadline: June 1. Fee: $60.

Casper Wild Day Camp: June 16 -18. Deadline: June 1. Fee: $60

Sponsor

The three-day Camp Wild summer day camps are for students entering fifth and sixth grade and are held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Sessions will include hands-on learning about wildlife, habitats, aquatic ecology, navigation, basic survival, team builders, spincasting and archery. Participants will have the opportunity to experience quality-time outside while having fun and learning more about Wyoming’s amazing wildlife and outdoor recreation opportunities. Campers will need to bring a water bottle and a lunch each day. Each camper will receive a Camp Wild T-shirt and journal for participating in the camp.

Learn more and register for Camp Wild Day Camp.