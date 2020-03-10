WGFD offering aquatic invasive species watercraft inspection course

SHERIDAN, WYOMING (Mar. 10, 2020) — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is offering an aquatic invasive species (AIS) watercraft inspection training course for members of the public Tuesday, March 24 in Newcastle. This training allow watercraft owners to inspect their own watercraft and for fishing and boating-related businesses to offer inspections for their customers.

The training will provide the skills necessary to inspect your own watercraft and certify you to inspect other watercraft to be used in Wyoming to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species such as zebra or quagga mussels. The training includes information on basic biology, impacts, transport vectors and current distribution of AIS and includes classroom instruction, a question and answer session, and hands-on watercraft inspection exercises.

State law requires that anyone transporting a boat into Wyoming March 1 through Nov. 30 from out of state must have the watercraft inspected for AIS before launching on Wyoming waters. In addition, any watercraft that has been on a zebra or quagga mussel-positive water within the last 30 days is required to undergo a mandatory inspection by an authorized inspector prior to launching during all months of the year.

The training is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bureau of Land Management Newcastle Field Office at 1101 Washington Blvd in Newcastle. The training is free, but class is limited to 20 people. To register or for more information, contact: Reed Moore at 307-672-7418 or [email protected] or register online at https://forms.gle/6mWhZ12GCuRRa3bY6