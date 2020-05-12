WGFD offering custom rifle raffle for Super Tag purchases

From the Wyoming Game and Fish Department

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (May 12, 2020) — Wyoming hunters have another reason to be excited for the fall — the chance to hunt with a new, top-notch rifle.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is running a bonus raffle for all hunters who purchase Super Tag tickets during the month of May to win a custom-built ClymR rifle donated by Gunwerks and Worldwide Trophy Adventures.

The ClymR is a hyper-accurate ultralight, mountain hunting rifle. The winner will be able to customize the rifle for right or left hand, caliber, stock pattern, and metal finish.

Gunwerks is a Wyoming-based custom gun company.

“Gunwerks and Worldwide Trophy Adventures are proud to be part of the Super Tag. Funds raised are important to ensuring quality hunting opportunities in Wyoming,” said Gunwerks CEO Aaron Davidson.

“The raffles also provide amazing hunting adventures for the lucky winners. What better match than to pair the amazing wildlife and hunting Wyoming has to offer with our rifle systems engineered and built right here in Wyoming?”

The Super Tag Raffle includes 10 license drawings, one drawing for each of the following species: bighorn sheep, moose, elk, mountain goat, wild bison, deer, antelope, mountain lion, grey wolf and black bear.

The Super Tag Trifecta is one drawing and the winner chooses any three licenses from those offered. Super Tag tickets are $10 each and Trifecta tickets are $30. The last day to purchase tickets is July 1.

Super Tag license raffle winners have the opportunity to purchase a license to hunt any open area for the species selected, with some exceptions for moose, wild bison and bighorn sheep. Winners also retain all preference points they have accumulated.

Mandatory waiting periods for sheep and moose licenses and the once-in-a-lifetime restrictions for bull bison and mountain goat licenses are waived.

Hunters who purchase five or more Super Tag tickets or two or more Trifecta tickets are also automatically entered into a third raffle to win over $16,000 worth of gear from First Lite, Weatherby, Swarovski Optik, Maven, Hoyt, Stone Glacier, Meindl USA and HuntWise.

Since 2014, the Super Tag Raffle has raised more than $4.6 million for big game management and wildlife conservation in Wyoming. In 2019 alone, 87,112 tickets were sold, raising over $1.14 million.

(Sara DiRienzo (307-777-4540))